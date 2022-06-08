Sevens star tackles dental habits of Bay of Plenty kids

New Zealand Sevens star Niall Williams has backed a new charitable initiative aimed at addressing the high number of Bay of Plenty children who suffer from poor oral health.

The Bay of Plenty area has the fourth-highest rate of children with decayed, missing or filled permanent teeth in the country, while latest Ministry of Health data shows that kids in the region have some of the most alarming rates of dental hygiene on a national scale, second only to Northland and Lakes DHBs.

According to research, just 55 per cent of the permanent teeth of Bay of Plenty school children are free of cavities, the third-lowest level in the country and lower than the national average of 66 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Proposed Tauranga stadium a concern for clubs

* Black Fern debutant Tanya Kalounivale makes 'Big Boss' proud

* Three charged after container filled with pails of grease contained meth at port



Williams, the younger sister of former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, currently lives in Mount Maunganui and is also studying towards a qualification in social work.

Students at Gate Pa school became the first to receive help as part of the national programme backed by the 34-year-old, which will see more than 100,000 tooth brushes distributed to families in need.

“Knowing the area I live in and the statistics around oral health, I know there is a problem,” said Williams. “I grew up in a low decile area and school, so I understand the hardships that come with that.

“As a parent I believe knowledge is power – power to change an outcome that some people have struggled with for a long time, and knowledge of how to help your children look after their oral health and be better off in the long term.”

Supplied The initiative kicked off at Gate Pa School in Tauranga.

Williams, an ambassador for the Share a Grin initiative, says while a clean toothbrush is an essential item, for some families it is a luxury, and highlighted the importance of communicating basic oral healthcare to children.

“As Pasifika and a mother, I’ve seen first-hand the impact of not having access to good oral care in my community,” she said.

“I’ve experienced the hardship of not having enough money to care for my teeth. I want to raise awareness around oral health care and I love that Grin is making it possible to gift toothbrushes to kids most in need.

“I hope kids learn how important oral care is, and hopefully they can relate to me on a personal level. Let’s make having good oral care a cool thing, something kids want to do and that their parents understand it can be done.”

Supplied Niall Williams.

Mark Hitchcock, Grin general manager, said Williams provided a valuable perspective on access to oral health care which many take for granted.

“The initiative is designed to get consumers involved in helping to address this inequity and support Kiwis living in hardship,” he said.

“We know that there is an inequity when it comes to oral health care in this country, and we want to help bridge that gap by providing children with their own toothbrush, so they can have some control over their oral health outcomes.”

Every time a Grin Natural product is bought, an eco-friendly toothbrush will be donated to a Kiwi kid in need, he added.

Supplied Students at Gate Pa School were the first to benefit from the programme which will see more than 100,000 tooth brushes distributed.

It is hoped the Share a Grin charitable campaign will see a quarter-of-a-million dollars’ worth of tooth brushes donated nationwide.

“If teeth are not looked after properly, it is something that can affect a person for the rest of their lives,” added Williams.

“This is not just physically, but mentally too. Having a great smile boosts self-confidence and confidence affects our everyday life attitude.”

Gate Pa school principal Rochelle Jensen said she would like to see greater resourcing, including more free community dentists to help address the oral health needs of children and their whānau in the Bay of Plenty.