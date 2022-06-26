Ferry commute idea floated for Tauranga: Study continues into $17m service connecting three sites

Car parking, frequent ferries, and faster journeys are all elements that will be key to a ferry service’s success, councillors heard.

Investigations will continue into a ferry service for Tauranga that would link Ōmokoroa, Mount Maunganui and the Tauranga city centre.

The findings of the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty Ferries Feasibility Study were discussed by members of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public Transport Committee on Thursday.

Council service planning and project delivery team leader Oliver Haycock told the committee there was no short-term “low-risk, low-cost” option for ferries that would likely be attractive to customers.

Haycock said: “The success of a ferry service was dependent on a number of moving parts, mainly infrastructure requirements to support the provision of services at Ōmokoroa, Mount Maunganui and Tauranga CBD.”

The frequency of services and the competitiveness of the journey relative to other modes were also factors, according to his report.

He said there would need to be two boats to deliver a level of service that would be “attractive to customers” which would come at “quite a high cost”.

“We would need to consider how viable that would be given the benefits it would bring,” said Haycock.

Initial cost analysis showed capital costs would be between $8.8 million and $16.9m, and an operating subsidy between $1.6m - $7.8m would be required.

Regional councillor Janes Nees said she accepted there were short-term barriers, but she was pleased work would continue on the feasibility study.

“So we’re in position to develop a business case, which potentially may allow service delivery once the required infrastructure is in place,” said Nees.

JOHN BORREN/SUN MEDIA Tauranga City Council commissioner Stephen Selwood suggested tresting a service on cruise ship passengers.

Tauranga City Council commissioner Stephen Selwood told the meeting he and the other commissioners were “very supportive” of encouraging alternative modes of transport including ferry services.

“The man in the street always asks the question, we’ve got this water, why aren’t we using it?” he said.

“We all know that there are enormous barriers to enabling this, notwithstanding the need for car parking, probably the most significant from the commuter point of view,” said Selwood.

He said there may be an opportunity to look for low-cost low-risk opportunities to “test the market”.

Selwood suggested the potential of using ferries to transport cruise ship passengers from the bertt at the Mount Maunganui port terminal to the Tauranga City Centre to test the viability.

“Cruise ships come back in September and I’m just wondering whether there might be a low-cost, low-risk initiative to trial bringing cruise ship passengers across.”

Committee chairperson Andrew von Dadelszen agreed with Selwood that they needed to keep an open mind for a low-cost, low-risk option.

“The exciting thing about the resumption of cruise ships is that we won’t have the constraints of car parking,” said von Dadelszen.

The study identified that more than $1m in essential infrastructure upgrades were needed before the service could start being established.

Infrastructure for the ferries would be the responsibility of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Tauranga City Council, and funding was expected through each council's 2026-2030 Long-term Plans, according to Haycock’s report.

Selwood said if regional council were interested in providing ferry services there would be support from the commissioners to bring forward funding in the next long-term plan process, which was 2024.

SUN MEDIA/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING The Ōmokoroa wharf would need upgrading if a ferry service was established.

The study found, for the Ōmokoroa-CBD route, estimated capital costs to establish the service ranged from $4 million for an hourly peak time weekday service to about $9m for a 30-minute daily service. Operational costs varied between $1.5m and $7m a year.

For Mount Maunganui-CBD, capital costs range from about $5m to about $8m with operational costs between $1.3m to $4m a year.

A ferry from Ōmokoroa to the CBD could take 29 minutes compared to a peak time drive of up to 50 minutes. A ferry from Mount Maunganui to the CBD would take 14 minutes, compared to up to 22 minutes in the car, according to the study.

Local proposed ferry fares were $8 for the Ōmokoroa run and $5.50 for Mount Maunganui, in line with comparable Auckland ferry services.

Haycock said work was continuing on the feasibility study and he would report back to the committee once the draft was finalised.