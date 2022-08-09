ACT by-election candidate calls for National Party to apologise to Tauranga voters

Sam Uffindell pictured at his by-election campaign launch ealrier this year with National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

The ACT Party candidate who ran against Sam Uffindell in this year’s Tauranga by-election has said the city’s new MP and the National Party owe their voters an apology and an explanation as to why details about Uffindell’s attack on a student weren’t revealed before voting started.

Uffindell, who won the election in June with a clear majority to replace Simon Bridges as MP, was asked to leave his exclusive boarding school when he was 16 after viciously beating a younger student late at night, and only offered the man an apology 22 years later.

Cameron Luxton ran against Uffindell in the Bay of Plenty city having first emerged as an ACT candidate in the 2020 general election, and revealed at the time that he’d been caught drink-driving as a teenager before the polls opened.

During the build-up to this year’s by-election, the subject surfaced once more during an all-candidate debate – the point that Luxton claimed would have been a good time for Uffindell to come clean.

“Back in 2020, when I first stood, I told my party about my drink-driving incident as a teenager and ACT and I both agreed that we should be upfront with the voters, so that they knew exactly who they were voting for,” said Luxton.

“During the recent by-election campaign I was asked, alongside all the other candidates, what my biggest regret was. So I fronted up, and explained the mistakes that I made.

Supplied Former Tauranga by-election candidate Cameron Luxton (right) with ACT Party leader David Seymour.

“When I saw the story regarding Sam, it reminded me of that debate and that question. On the day he said his biggest regret was not moving back to New Zealand from overseas sooner.”

Luxton said he finds it “disappointing for the voters” to have candidates that are not upfront with them – especially before the beginning of the polling process.

“He had told the National Party at this point,” he said, “and between Uffindell and his party they need to explain to the voters of Tauranga why they weren’t upfront about this.

“An apology is owed, or at least an explanation. They need to explain – better than they have – why they weren't upfront and honest before the peopleof Tauranga went out and voted.

“What was their reasoning and their rationale? It’s not good enough just to say ‘we thought it wouldn't come up, so we didn't say anything’.

“You’ve got to be honest with people, so they know who you are. That’s what we as candidates are there to do. The voters of Tauranga deserve an explanation as to the reasoning. Why weren't they made aware of it?”

SUPPLIED Uffindell (left) pipped Tom Rutherford, Kelvin Clout and Matt Cowley to the National Party candidacy.

Luxton also accused the National Party of taking Tauranga – a seat they have held since 2005 and for 75 of the last 84 years – for granted, and pointed to issues of trust for the city’s new MP going forward.

“The fact that Christopher Luxon hadn’t been informed about this until this week just shows how much the National Party take Tauranga and the voters of Tauranga for granted,” he said.

“Sam now has to operate as the MP for Tauranga, and the question is do the people of Tauranga feel like they can trust him when they go to him with constituency issues? There are some doubts about that.

“He’d already apologised to the victim, so if he felt like that part of it had been dealt with in an upfront and honest way, there would have been no harm in being upfront with the voters prior to the election.

“The fact he didn’t do that raises issues. Do the people of Tauranga feel like they can trust him as their MP and trust him with what can sometimes be sensitive issues?”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Labour list MP Jan Tinetti, who was runner-up in this year’s Tauranga by-election

Luxton admitted that while he believes people can learn from their mistakes, his feelings around integrity remain.

“I don't think it ruins Sam’s credibility to speak on issues of violence,” he said, “but it ruins credibility when you’re not upfront and honest.”

Labour list MP Jan Tinetti, who also ran against Uffindell in the by-election and came second in the race, said: “It’s a serious issue and it’s a matter for Christopher Luxon to address.”

Of the other three potential candidates that Uffindell pipped to become the National Party’s nominee in Tauranga, both Tom Rutherford and Matt Cowley declined to comment while Kelvin Clout could not be reached.