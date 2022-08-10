New training initiative aims to help hospitality skills shortage

The course will see students trained in areas such as cocktail and barista skills and waiting tables.

A new training initiative at a Taupō hotel is hoping to address the labour shortage that is currently threatening New Zealand’s tourism industry.

The Ministry of Social Development have teamed up with Hilton Lake Taupō to launch a new programme which will see candidates and school leavers develop the skills required for a career in the industry.

The in-house basic hospitality service course will see students trained in areas such as cocktail and barista skills, waiting tables, food and beverage preparation, general housekeeping and porter and luggage services.

READ MORE:

* Five-star Taupō hotel offering luxury getaway for pampered pooches

* Queenstown's tourism and hospitality businesses get migrant worker relief

* Fears tourism training cuts will worsen staffing shortages



Hilton Taupō hotel manager Tracey Poole said all graduates will receive the internationally-recognised Hilton Hotel service certification following completion of the two-week course.

“The ongoing skills shortage in the tourism sector is the most significant challenge faced by the industry on its way to a post-pandemic recovery,” said Poole.

“It has forced us to look at non-traditional sources of labour to fill the gap left by overseas workers on holiday visas.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development is designed to provide us with an additional quota of staff over the next 12 months, which will support us in bridging the shortfall that we have across at our Taupō property.

Supplied Hilton Taupo hotel manager Tracey Poole.

Poole said the programme, which is a first for the hotel chain in New Zealand, will provide a potentially international career path for those that have been out of work for some time.

The initial success of the trial programme has exceeded their expectations.

“Participants so far from the Ministry of Social Development register have included school-leavers and young parents with small children who are looking to re-enter the workforce on a part-time basis,” she said.

“A recent candidate made such a stellar impression she had managers across three of our departments keen to secure her.

“We understand this new model may not only provide opportunities for trainees but also potentially provide a mechanism for other operators in the tourism and hospitality sector to recruit new workers.

Poole said the arrival of international tourists has seen bookings at the hotel reaching capacity, making the fresh intake of staff well-timed.

Supplied The pool at Hilton Lake Taupo.

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner, Mike Bryant, praised the programme, as experts within hospitality warned that staff shortages have threatened to impact the image of New Zealand among overseas visitors.

“They’re prepared to give people - those they may not have employed in the past - a chance,” said Bryant.

“We’ve been working hard to connect people back to work, to give them goals and aspirations for the future. We’re very excited about this partnership.”