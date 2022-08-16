Couple's $64K dangerous tree saga continues with questions over year-long wait for risk report

Melody Wilson said she and husband Paul used her KiwiSaver to pay for a crane to get rid of the dangerous pōhutukawa tree behind their Ōhope home.

After paying $64,000 to remove a dangerous damaged tree from their property, an Ōhope couple wish they’d seen a council report on the risk earlier.

Melody and Paul Wilson are back in their Pōhutukawa Avenue home after having to vacate it for a month when the tree, which is on their property, partially collapsed.

They’re hanging on to hope that Tū Ake EQC will help foot the bill for the complete removal of the tree, which they were told was unstable and twisted.

The pair also note it took a year – and a request – to get a Whakatāne District Council-commissioned risk assessment of the trees, meaning the tree had failed before they saw advice to trim it and to vacate their house during bad weather.

READ MORE:

* Dangerous pōhutukawa tree leaves couple forking out for crane, renting accommodation

* Brentwood Avenue magnolias’ chop moves closer after 18-month battle

* Auckland Council taken to court over protection rules putting almost 600 trees at risk



TROY BAKER/Whakatane Beacon The pōhutukawa tree is on an escarpment behind the couple’s Pōhutukawa Avenue home and failed in mid-June.

While Andersen’s Tree Felling removed the tree, Mrs Wilson said a geotech expert was sent out by Tū Ake EQC to inspect the site after the tree had initially fallen in June, and this was done through their insurance company.

He assessed the tree and Melody Wilson said she was told that part of it had twisted around, “and that was why it was deemed unsafe”.

“He looked at the slip up the back and looked at the land and he wrote a report. So we are waiting to hear back from EQC in regard to his report.”

She said the geotech expert recommended the tree be removed.

“We have had to pay [for the removal] from my KiwiSaver. We are just ordinary people; I am a teacher and my husband is a carpenter,” she said, adding that Peter Andersen and his team had been supportive throughout the process.

But the Wilsons wish they’d got an earlier read of a Whakatāne District Council-commissioned report on the risk posed by trees along the escarpment behind their home.

They’d given consent for the report to be done a year ago and, having heard nothing, assumed they were fine, she said.

The report was the Ōhope Tree Assessment Programme, done in August last year, which focused on the escarpment along Pohutukawa Avenue and West End in Ōhope.

The council commissioned the reports out of a duty of care for people and property and to help inform homeowners about any risk they may be exposed to.

TROY BAKER/Whakatane Beacon The Wilsons couldn’t follow the trimming recommendations from a council-commissioned report on the tree because they didn’t see it until after the pōhutukawa failed, Melody Wilson says.

A preliminary tree survey was completed by Ash and Oak Arborists to identify trees which required more assessment. The detailed assessment, which included assessment of ground conditions surrounding the trees by a geotechnical professional, was completed by Stratum Consultants.

The reports were received by council in April 2022 and passed on to relevant property owners in June 2022, Whakatāne District Council general manager community experience Georgina Fletcher told the Whakatāne Beacon.

“The trees at [the Wilsons’ property] were assessed by the arborist as presenting a medium risk, whereas the geotechnical report concluded the slope stability risk as being high,” Fletcher said.

The Wilsons saw the report after asking the council for it when their tree failed in mid-June.

Further questions were put to the council on Thursday as to why the report took a year to be given to residents and why the Wilsons were given the report only after they requested it. The council said it would respond to these queries in time for Wednesday’s Beacon.

Asher Bowyer of Ash and Oak Arborists said nobody dragged the chain on the assessment and report.

“Nobody stalled on it, it was an extensive survey in scale and there was a lot of follow-up writing and information gathering.

“These sites had to be physically visited and scaled in order to assess slopes and trees and that took a long time in very difficult terrain. We are talking an extensive piece of ground to cover ... and a lot of it had to be walked and negotiated through, some of it ... had to be later accessed with ropes using rope technicians.”

TROY BAKER/Whakatane Beacon A council-commissioned report recommended trimming to lighten the tree, as well as monitoring the slope and vacating the property “in a severe weather event”.

Bowyer said weather events and Covid outbreaks interrupted som work, which involved other experts from out of the region.

“I think it was all done as quickly and practically as possible.”

The report puts the risk from the now-removed pōhutukawa tree at the Wilsons’ property as moderate and recommends that the end weight of large limbs be reduced by approximately 24% and dead wood be removed.

“Because we didn’t receive the report then we were not able to action any of the recommendations in it; how could we?” said Melody ilson.

The report further recommends: “monitor site for further movement of the slope. Vacate property in a severe weather event”.

It describes issues such as root plate heave and some erosion, and signs of previous limb failure.

“It’s a wet site below the tree indicating water is moving down the slope or in that vicinity. If whole tree failure were to occur there is no target protection and the consequences would be severe. If partial or limb failure were to occur the tree part may or may not impact the target, depending where the fall strike area was.”

In addition to the tree removal, the Wilsons have also been advised by the geotech engineer to install a mesh retaining wall to prevent any rock fall.

Fletcher said the council was working closely with the Wilsons to support them through the process of managing the associated risk.

Twenty-seven locations, from numbers 26 to 233 along Pōhutukawa Avenue, and 13 along West End Road, including numbers 1 to 61, have similarly been assessed in the council-funded report.

In West End Road, two properties have been assessed as moderate risk and the remainder low risk, with most recommendations being to reduce the trees by 20-25%.

In Pōhutukawa Avenue, one property is deemed high risk, nine are moderate risk and the remainder low risk. Where mitigating actions are advised, these also mostly relate to removing 20-25% weight of the trees. In some instances, it is advised to vacate the property in severe weather events.

Trees identified in the reports are not only pōhutukawa, but also radiata pine and phoenix palms.

Although most of the pōhutukawa escarpment is privately owned, council, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and the Department of Conservation also own parts.

- Whakatāne Beacon