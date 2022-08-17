Risk report release 'moot' in Ōhope's dangerous tree saga, Whakatāne council says

The pōhutukawa was putting Melody and Paul Wilson’s Pōhutukawa Avenue house at risk after it failed in mid-June.

A risk report on trees behind Ōhope homes – one of which failed, forcing a couple into a temporary rental – was released as soon as possible, the council says.

Whether an earlier release would have changed things is a moot point, according to Whakatāne District Council, because the risk was noted on the property’s LIM report.

Melody and Paul Wilson have so far spent $64,000 to remove a tree at the back of their Pōhutukawa Avenue property. It failed on June 13, after heavy wind and rain.

That’s when the Wilsons asked Whakatāne District Council for a copy of the report on the trees, which had been assessed about a year earlier.

The Wilsons "were made aware" of the risk posed by the pōhutukawa – and the need to manage it – because it was on the LIM report they got before they bought their house, a Whakatāne District Council spokesperson says.

Whakatāne District Council says the reports it had commissioned were well under way and it prioritised the completion and distribution of the Ōhope Tree Assessment Programme report after that bad weather.

The council mailed the tree assessment report, which covered the West End and Pōhutukawa Avenue escarpment, to other residents on July 4.

It said the tree on the Wilsons’ property posed a moderate risk to their home and recommended actions, including trimming the tree by 24% to mitigate risks.

The Wilsons are concerned that they did not have an opportunity to view the report sooner and thus mitigate any risks posed by the tree.

The council’s general manager community experience Georgina Fletcher noted the arborist assessed it as being a “moderate risk”, not a “high risk”.

“Whether that knowledge would have prompted the owners to have work undertaken to manage that level of risk is a moot point, especially when considered alongside the fact that the owners were made aware of the risk from this tree and the need for it to be managed via the Land Information Memorandum provided to them prior to their purchase of the property.”

The memorandum, which included a consent notice, required the property owners to manage the vegetation risk from the escarpment at the rear of their property.

Paul and Melody Wilson have so far spent $64,000 on removing the split pōhutukawa tree.

The Wilsons had done necessary work previously but were also awaiting the council-led report.

“Situations such as this, where owners of private properties seek public support to mitigate natural hazard impacts on private land, is currently a point of national conversation that will play out in the pending Climate Change Adaptation Act scheduled for late 2023.”

Fletcher said this would be too late for the Wilsons, but the council would continue to support the owners through the challenges they were facing and had assisted them with accommodation, support and advice.

As the tree assessment programme was commissioned out of a duty of care for people and property, it could not be relied on as the single source of monitoring, either prior to the findings, nor following, she said.

The reports on West End and Pōhutukawa escarpments were robust and lengthy documents which had taken considerable time and effort to produce and review, along with the development of supporting processes and procedures that would facilitate property owners’ ability to implement the reports’ findings,” Fletcher said.

“For these reasons, along with the widely felt impacts of Covid-19 (including lockdowns) has seen the reports released at the earliest availability.”

Whakatāne District Council had helped the Wilsons with accommodation, support and advice, general manager community experience Georgina Fletcher said.

Be prepared

With more New Zealand homeowners scrambling for their insurance documents as the country is increasingly battered by severe weather events, many may not know what they are covered for by their insurers or the EQC Act.

“New Zealand is fortunate to have one of a very limited number of insurance schemes in the world that offers any form of insurance cover for land damage from natural disasters,” said Toka Tū Ake EQC chief executive Tina Mitchell.

“Although we’re lucky to have a unique scheme that covers both house and land damage, the scheme does have its limits, so it is vital that homeowners understand what they are covered for and what they are not.”

EQCover includes the land under your home, land within eight metres of your residence and the land supporting your driveway, up to 60m from your front door. This also includes bridges and culverts within 60m, as well as some retaining walls to support your home.

“Situations that fall outside the scheme are heartbreaking and as much as we wish we could help, we can only work within the bounds of the EQC Act, which has been set up to provide fairness across all homeowners, whether you have a tiny garden, a lifestyle block or 5km driveway to the main road.”

- Whakatāne Beacon