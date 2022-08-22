Former Green MP Nandor Tanczos running for Whakatāne mayor

Nándor Tánczos has spent two terms as a councillor before having a tilt at becoming mayor. “I’m politically experienced, but council is a very different beast.”

Vegetable ink and paper-based election signs are part of Nándor Tánczos’s bid to become mayor of Whakatāne.

The former Green MP believes the town could become New Zealand’s sustainability capital and is running his campaign in that vein.

Instead of the commonplace plastic-based Corflute signs, he’s using a paper-based, non-toxic, fully biodegradable product, he told the Whakatāne Beacon.

“All of my leaflets are Forest Stewardship Council-certified and use vegetable ink as well,” he said. “I was really happy to find this product, which will last for the campaign, but then can return to earth.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Seven people are standing for mayor in Whakatāne, including the incumbent and several councillors.

He’s one of seven contenders for the mayoral chains, along with current mayor Judy Turner, councillors Lesley Immink, John Pullar and Victor Luca, and candidates Jacquelyn Elkington and Talei Bryant.

After two terms as a councillor, Tánczos feels ready for the mayoral role. Despite his nine years in Parliament, he felt it would have been presumptuous to try any earlier.

“It’s getting to know the community a bit more, and letting the community get to know me a bit more –aside from the presumptions people have when you live a public life – but also getting to understand council... I’m politically experienced, but council is a very different beast,” he told the Whakatāne Beacon.

Stuff Nándor Tánczos, left, was there when the Greens took their place in Parliament in 1999. With him, from left, are Jeanette Fitzsimons, Ian Ewen-Street, Sue Kedgley, Sue Bradford, Keith Locke and Rod Donald. Photo from the Dominion Post archive.

Key achievements Tánczos cited from his first term on council were developing a climate change programme and having influence on Whakatāne Ki Mua – “actually engaging with our community in a way we had never done before as a council”.

“I wouldn’t have thought there were many councillors who at the end of their first term could point to some specific, significant victories they’ve made. I’m proud of that.”

With two parents uprooted from their own countries through political upheaval, Tánczos has been politically active all his life.

His father, from Szeged in Hungary, was among the 200,000 political refugees who fled the country after the revolution of 1956. His mother was Cape Coloured South African. They met at a dance in England.

“She left South Africa as they were constructing apartheid. She wasn’t a refugee, but I think her options were being limited. I was about seven when we came out here, for which I am forever grateful.”

The family lived in Auckland, where he remembers his youthful “unrealistic expectations” being disappointed.

“Because when you go to Hungary you speak Hungarian, when you go to France you speak French. I thought we’d come to this country, and we’d speak Māori and we’d wear piupiu, like in the tourist brochures.”

DIANE MCCARTHY/Whakatane Beacon Nándor Tánczos is “kind of conversational” in te reo and says he loves hearing the language around him.

At the age of 14 he was sent to live with his grandparents in Hungary for a year – a total immersion experience.

“It really allowed me to understand who I am as a Hungarian, to understand the language and the culture.

“Here, it was just my parents and my brother and me, but [in Hungary] I was part of a big extended family. Our whole street was all Tánczoses, basically.”

In some ways it has led him to relate better to the Māori world view.

“For example, my people lived on the Tisza River for generations upon generations, so our relationship with the river, while not the same as a Māori person’s relationship with their awa, is at least relatable. Human culture all around the world expresses itself in unique ways, but there’s underlying values that are the same, because of our nature which is to be social and to look after each other.”

He said he had always felt drawn to Whakatāne, even as a child. He felt attracted to the “raw geothermal energy of the Earth” and the fact that it is a “Māori speaking stronghold”.

“I can’t say I’m fluent but I’m kind of conversational and I love hearing Māori language around me.”

His wife, self-published author Ngahuia Murphy, whose books have given rise to a cultural shift around mana wahine, is of Ngāti Manawa and Tūhoe. Their children are daughter Pirimaia, 19, and son Te Hau, 10.

"So, the other thing was wanting to come back into the land of her people for the family and the children and for her, to connect with where they come from.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Whakatāne could be a sustainability centre and has the potential to be self-sufficient with energy, Tánczos says.

With his second term on council drawing to a close, Tánczos said he’d “got my head around how the system works”.

“I like to think I’m respected by councillors and staff, but at the same time able to ask the hard questions and hold people to account.”

Leadership roles including chairing the strategy and policy committee and the chief executive performance and support committee – the latter giving and insight into “the machinery of the council” through developing key performance indicators.

Among his chief concerns for the district is the housing shortage.

“I don’t think it’s council’s role to build a lot of housing, but I think we have a really critical role in supporting more housing. It’s projected that we need 150 new houses a year for the next 10 years. That’s a lot of houses for a community like ours.”

He also puts great importance on building a more resilient local economy that is less susceptible to external disruptions such as Covid, the invasion of Ukraine and general global financial instability.

He thinks Whakatāne could position itself as a centre of sustainability, or even the sustainability capital of New Zealand, calling it a “fantastic selling point”.

“We’ve got so much potential for it. Increasing numbers of farmers are moving towards regenerative style farming. I see local businesses too, moving in that direction... We’ve got amazing, creative people, we’ve got natural resources, so I think we can really thrive, but we have to work strategically.”

He saw opportunities for self-sufficiency with energy, using solar, geothermal, and hydro power.

As a big food producer, mostly for export, the district could also do more to support local produce for local markets, he said.

“We need to look at how we can get the money circulating around the local community a bit more, rather than coming in and going straight out again, because that’s how you create wealth.”

It’s not the council’s job to do everything, he said, but it has a special role in facilitating conversations with community, businesses and other agencies to get a sense of where the district is headed.

“If we do that, I think it’s not just a question of handling everything that comes our way. We could really flourish as a sub-region.”

- Whakatāne Beacon