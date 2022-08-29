Vandals target new Māori language signs in Mt Maunganui

Te reo Māori text used for “wayfinding” signs has been scratched out by vandals.

Vandals have defaced Māori language signs that were recently installed on and around Mauao in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga.

The new “wayfinding” signs, recently put in place by the Tauranga City Council, feature information in English and Māori but have been defaced, with te reo Māori place names being singled out.

The signs are part of a collaborative “Mauao Placemaking” project between the Tauranga City Council and Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (the Mauao Joint Administration Board).

“They’re designed to share the rich history and stories of Mauao,” Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao chairperson Dean Flavell said. “But they’ve been wilfully damaged, with te reo Māori place names in particular being scratched out.

“These signs are there to help locals and manuhiri [visitors] enjoy this iconic taonga, and a way for the community to connect with our sacred maunga.

Tauranga City Council/Supplied Māori place names have been directly targeted.

“Access to Mauao is a privilege, not a right, and anyone who is identified disrespecting the maunga will be trespassed and lose their access to this special place."

The Tauranga City Council confirmed that the matter had been passed to police.

Council commission chairperson Anne Tolley said the council would not tolerate racist behaviour in the spaces it administers on the community’s behalf.

“This is not who we are or who we want to be,” Tolley said.

“Over the last year we’ve heard loud and clear from our communities that creating an inclusive and vibrant city is important to them.

“I know the majority of our community will be just as sad as we are about this act of mindless vandalism.”

A council spokesperson said work was under way to scope the cost of repairing the signs, which will be restored “as soon as possible”.

“Additional signage and cultural touchpoints will continue to be installed throughout 2022-23,” the spokesperson said.