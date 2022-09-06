AIMS Games in full swing

The Zespri AIMS Games is well and truly underway across Tauranga, and our photographers have been out in force capturing all the action on the opening couple of days.

The championships give 11, 12 and 13-year-olds the opportunity to compete as an individual or in a team against their age group in 23 different sports.

Tauranga is playing host to the games after a two-year hiatus, with over 20,000 visitors currently in the Bay of Plenty city this week.

Since its inception 16 years ago, the games have grown from a “small festival of sport” to what is largely considered the international championships for intermediate and middle schools, and is widely recognised as one of the largest sporting competitions in the Southern Hemisphere.

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

As the games sprang into life, so too did our photographers as competitors took to the region’s water, playing fields, courts and stadiums.

And after the wash-out weather on Monday, the sunshine made a welcome appearance on Tuesday morning in the Bay of Plenty.

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Zespri AIMS Games