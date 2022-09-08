Company pay out after teacher killed in crash caused by fertiliser 'white-out'

Wealleans was ordered to pay $658,000 at Tauranga District Court this week.

A company held responsible for causing a three-vehicle crash that led to the death of a 64-year-old woman has been ordered to pay out over $650,000.

The crash was the result of fertiliser use on a dairy farm adjacent to the Tauranga Eastern Link which was likened to “a sheet of white paper” covering the west-bound lane of traffic.

Susan Walmsley was heading towards Tauranga on the toll road when the white-out caused the crash shortly before 7am on February 5, 2020.

READ MORE:

* 'No justice. Disgusting': Friend of teenage girls who were raped leads protest

* Concerns raised over hospital height restrictions

* Police call for public's help after indecent assault in Tauranga



The mother of two, who was deputy principal at Pyes Pā School, was discovered unconscious at the scene and died in Tauranga Hospital three days later.

In Tauranga District Court this week, Wealleans Bay of Plenty Ltd was sentenced for its role in sending the cloud of lime dust across the motorway that had been used on a Pahtuna dairy farm.

The Matamata-based company was convicted earlier this year of failing to ensure, where reasonably practicable, that others were not at risk from work being carried out.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Paul Mabey QC said he’d read each of the victims’ impact statements. “I’ve read every word of them, and it’s sad reading,” said Judge Mabey.

WorkSafe's solicitor, Karina Sagaga, argued that the weather forecast on the day of the incident was not given enough attention, and said a figure of $250,000 was “reasonable” for all four victims involved.

However, lawyer Neil Beadle, defending, claimed that number was "too high” – a point Judge Maybe agreed with.

Supplied A cloud of agricultural lime dust drifted across the Tauranga Eastern Link, reducing visibility to almost nothing.

“You are shooting too high with your banding,” Judge Maybe told Sagaga. “Wealleans slipped up and rolled the dice, and there’s been terrible consequences. Head office should have made the decision not to go over the Kaimai Range that day.

“It was a departure from industry standards, but it’s not as though it was a blatant or deliberate departure. An error of judgement wasn’t made by the driver - it was made back at base.”

Judge Mabey said the starting point should be $450,000 with a 20 per cent discount for factors raised in mitigation. The final figure resulted in a fine of $360,000.

Wealleans was also ordered to pay $150,000 emotional harm reparation to the Walmsley family and $30,000 each to the two other drivers involved.

A further $88,649 was ordered in consequential loss reparations, of which $60,000 will go to Susan Walmsley’s husband to cover any ACC shortfall.

After the decision was reached, WorkSafe area investigation manager, Paul West, said: “Mrs Walmsley was a treasured wife and mother, as well as a beloved teacher, and our thoughts are with all those who continue to mourn her loss.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The crash happened on the Tauranga Eastern Link in February 2020.

“This was a preventable tragedy, and more should have been done to account for the risk to road users.”

Judge Mabey found Wealleans guilty of health and safety failings earlier this year. In his decision, he said the fertiliser truck driver “had no control over what the wind was doing to the product”.

A subsequent WorkSafe investigation found Wealleans failed to undertake an appropriate risk assessment and did not implement a safe system of work for spreading fertiliser on the farm – exposing other people to serious injury and death.

“It’s only by luck that there were no further fatalities on the motorway that day,” said West. “Although the circumstances are uniquely sad, this incident could have happened anywhere in the country so the agriculture sector more widely should take notice.

“All industry guidance makes clear that there is a risk of wind drift. Agricultural lime is a dusty product that can cause a reduction in visibility, depending on how it is handled or local weather conditions.

“This risk should be assessed before use, including the impact on operators, farmers, nearby moving vehicles and the public.”