AIMS Games gallery: Junior reporters steal the show

Evie Pitts was part of a team of three junior Stuff reporters.

Stuff’s very own junior reporters have been out and about at the games, chatting to athletes and organisers.

The return of the Zespri AIMS Games has been a huge success in Tauranga this week, and once again our photographers have been hard at work across the city capturing all the action.

And it’s not just our snappers that have been keeping busy – Stuff’s very own junior reporters have also been out and about, chatting to athletes and organisers as the competition heated up.

Three students from Mount Maunganui Intermediate school stepped behind the microphone and became budding journalists across events at Blake Park.

Ariana Viljoen, Evie Pitts and Jeremiah Cherrington made the job look easy as they chatted to competitors and coaches in front of the camera, and made a real impression.

Dave Lintott Mountainbiking on day four of the 2022 AIMS Games at Summerhill Mountainbike Park in Papamoa.

Elsewhere, pics from across the games have continued to pour in along with stories from kids from all around Aotearoa.

Dave Lintott Rugby sevens on day five at Bay Oval.

Earlier in the week, visually impaired 11-year-old Zach Graham bowled his way to success at his very first games, competing in indoor bowls as part of a team of seven players from Highlands School in New Plymouth.

Former Black Caps all-rounder Matthew Hart was kept busy in his role as team manager for the St Peter’s School (Cambridge) boys side in the indoor cricket tournament, with his 11-year-old son Josh in the side.

Dave Lintott Hockey on day five at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

And there was even action away from all the sport, with teams of athletes gathering at Mount Maunganui this week to take part in the inaugural Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back beach clean-up.

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Kaiti School from Gisborne featured on TVNZ’s Breakfast show after a monumental fundraising drive to bring half their school to the Zespri AIMS Games.

Dave Lintott Mountainbiking at Summerhill Mountainbike Park in Papamoa.

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media AIMS Games 2022.

Dave Lintott Rip rugby on day five of the 2022 AIMS Games at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui,

Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media AIMS Games squash.