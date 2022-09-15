Tauranga murder accused remain behind bars

David Kuka was shot dead at his home in Gate Pā in Tauranga in 2018.

Two men charged over the death of David Kuka, who was shot in Tauranga in 2018, appeared in court on Thursday morning.

A 45-year-old Te Puke man and a 54-year-old Rotorua man were arrested and charged with murder by Tauranga CIB on Wednesday.

The pair have both been remanded in custody until their next appearance on October 19.

READ MORE:

* Duo plead not guilty to murder charges over 2018 shooting in Tauranga

* Second man charged with murder over 2018 mistaken identity homicide

* Man charged with mistaken identity murder of David Kuka - three years on



Appearing in front of Judge Bill Lawson at the High Court in Tauranga, the Te Puke man pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The Rotorua man did not enter a plea.

Two other men, a 34-year-old and a 36-year-old, are already in custody and before the courts in relation to Kuka’s death.

Kuka was fatally shot at an address in Wilrose Place, Tauranga on February 11, 2018.

Sunlive Police at the scene of a suspicious death in Wilrose Place, Tauranga. In 2018, both Lance Waite and David Kuka were killed at the same property in this street just weeks apart.

Police previously said the strongest theory they had for Kuka’s death traces back to an idea of mistaken identity, linked to the same Gate Pā address where he was killed – the site of another killing just over a month before on January 3.

The “taxing” of a Nissan Maxima belonging to a street level drug dealer may be what set off the train events that left two men dead, with Kuka being one of them.

In February last year, on the third anniversary of Kuka’s death, his daughter Te Kimioranga Te Kuka said to whoever “executed” her father, she would like to ask one question.

“Just why?”