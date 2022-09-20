Severe weather warning in place for Bay of Plenty

The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the Bay of Plenty, with up to 100mm of heavy rain predicted from Tuesday evening onwards.

The orange warning comes with up to 50mm having already fallen to the east of the region this week, and is in place from 9pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday, September 21.

Around 80 to 100mm is expected to accumulate, especially about the ranges to the east of Whakatāne.

“This is on top of the 30-50mm that has already fallen,” said MetService meteorologist April Clark.

Clark said the expected downpour may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible, while driving conditions may be hazardous,” she said.

“There’s a front that’s sitting just to the east of Northland and Auckland right now, and that’s expected to move south. This will mark the start of these heavy falls.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff An orange weather warning is in place for parts of the Bay of Plenty.

The front is forecast to deliver further outbreaks of heavy rain to parts of the upper North Island.

“It’s an unsettled situation, and that’s why we’ve issued this warning,” said Clark.

“The larger numbers that could cause problems, such as flooding and slips, will be in the east, but as the front moves down the country the wider Bay of Plenty could see some moderate rain as well.”

Rain is expected to ease off after Wednesday in the region. “It is looking dryer later in the week,” said Clark.

“However, people are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts as the situation is changeable.”

The incoming rain is the result of a slow-moving front that lies over the North Island, with a trough approaching this evening.

A heavy rain watch also remains in place for Northland.