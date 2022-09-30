Tauranga hill finally put out of its misery

A hill in the Bay of Plenty formerly known as Mount Misery has had its original Māori name restored.

The maunga - an extinct volcanic cone near Ohauiti, some 10km south of central Tauranga - has been renamed Maungatūtū following years of campaigning and months of public consultation.

While the name Mount Misery was never officially adopted, it is believed to have come into use over 100 years ago as locals struggled with poor farming conditions.

The renaming was revealed by the New Zealand Geographic Board (NZGB) earlier this week.

Land Information Minister Damien O’Connor rubber-stamped the change after NZGB had considered all submissions and put forward its recommendation.

“I’m pleased that we have this opportunity to restore the original Māori name for the maunga,” said Minister O’Connor.

Tim Short has lived on the slopes of Maungatūtū with his wife Debbie since 1988, and has been working on the idea of renaming the hill since the 1990s.

“The name Mount Misery was never made official,” said Short, “but it relates to a very difficult period in farming between 1885 and 1935.

Tim Short/Supplied Tim Short (left) with Des Heke of the Ngati Ranginui iwi on top of Maungatutu.

“At that time there was a cobalt deficiency in the soil, which sparked a wasting disease in cattle. They were difficult times.

“Now we have restored the name Maungatūtū and we’re overjoyed about it. We have righted a wrong and brought back the name that is relevant to mana whenua.

“We’ve restored the mana to the maunga and history is restored. Long live Maungatūtū.”

Set amid an eco-sanctuary that houses pukatea trees that are over 500 years old, the hill was one of 21 other Mount Miserys across the country, including one just 60km away in Morrinsville.

“Despite the negative connotations, Mount Misery is a surprisingly common name,” said NZGB Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa board chairperson Anselm Haanen.

“Removing this duplication helps remove potential confusion and makes it easier to identify a site, particularly for emergency services.”

Supplied The maunga sits to the south of Tauranga, close to Ohauiti.

Haanen added the board “actively encourages” the use of original Māori names - especially when there is support from mana whenua - and noted that Maungatūtū is referred to in multiple Treaty settlements.

“Ngāi Te Ahi and Ngāti Hē are kaitiaki and mana whenua of the maunga,” said Haanen, “and both used the name Maungatūtū.

“Ultimately the board recognised the whanaungatanga between the iwi and hapū groups with interests in the maunga and recommended Maungatūtū as the most appropriate name.”

Short also revealed they have uncovered a waiata on the slopes of Maungatūtū, which he said is a lament to lost lands named E noho ana au i te poho o Ranginui.

Maungatūtū means the “mountain of prickly grass", while "tu" means "upright".

Another name that was supported by one hapū was Tukituki.

The sanctuary is home to four spring-fed trickles of water that are the source of the Mangarewarewa Stream - the high source of the Waimapu River, which enters the southern end of Tauranga Harbour at the Waimapu Estuary.