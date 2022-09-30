Great white washes up on Mount Maunganui beach

The carcass was heavily decomposed by the time it washed ashore.

The carcass of a great white shark washed up on a Mount Maunganui beach earlier this week. The discovery was made after a pod of orcas were spotted in Tauranga Harbour the day before.

The shark was initially spotted by surfer Tao Mouldey, who said he’d had it “pointed out to him” on the evening of Wednesday, September 27.

"It was just lying on the beach at about 6pm,” he told SunLive. “It freaked me out a bit. I was a bit hesitant to get back out in the water. You hear about sharks a lot more out at Matakana (Island), but not at the main beach."

According to multiple passers-by, the shark was missing its tail and was described as “badly decomposed”.

Waikato University researcher and marine ecologist Phil Ross said the missing tail could indicate the shark had been attacked by an orca, but he admitted he could not be “completely certain” without seeing the carcass himself.

Tao Mouldey/Supplied The carcass was discovered on Wednesday, September 27.

“I went down as soon as I could,” said Ross. “I walked up and down the beach to see it for myself, but it seems as though it had washed away.”

"It was discovered around the Oceanbeach Road and Marine Parade roundabout. I would have been pretty keen to take a look at it.

Anna Tweedie/Supplied The shark washed up at Mount Maunganui.

“Sharks of this nature are amazing for research. We’re currently conducting a long-term study on shark populations after an increase in sightings.”

The research programme is a collaboration between the hapū in Tauranga Harbour, shark experts from the Department of Conservation and other organisations around the country.

Goggle Maps/Supplied The great white shark was discovered washed up on Mount Maunganui's shores near the Oceanbeach Road and Marine Parade roundabout.

"There has been an increase of interactions between people and sharks,” said Ross. “We want to know what is happening with the shark population and whether we are seeing an increase in Tauranga's Harbour or if it is a case of having more people in and around the water.

Ross said his initial assumption is that the shark population has increased off the Bay of Plenty.

"It is very hard to say, and scientists are always very reluctant to draw conclusions too early,” he said. “This research is a long term project."

He added that despite increased reports of sharks in Tauranga’s waters, he would “still feel comfortable” swimming with his family.

"Sharks have always been here,” he said. “It's not a cause for concern, however what we should keep in mind is being sensible about how we go into the ocean. We should not mix or swim nearby where people are fishing with burly trails.

"If a shark is following a burly trail with a purpose of finding food at the end of that trail, I would not want to be at the end of the trail. It's about having a good separation between fishing and people."

Additional reporting by Taylor Rice.