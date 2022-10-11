Serious crash closes Bay of Plenty state highway

Traffic is at a standstill on State Highway 29 on the outskirts of Tauranga.

A two-vehicle crash closed State Highway 29 on the outskirts of Tauranga on Tuesday morning, with serious injuries being reported by police.

Emergency services attended the crash site between Thorne Rd and Poripori Rd in the Lower Kaimai area and diversions were put in place.

“The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported at around 8am,” said a police spokesperson.

“One person was transported to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries, and the road will remain closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene investigation.

“The road will be closed for some time and traffic management is being put in place for cars.”

Police advised the diversions were not suitable for trucks.

A St John spokesperson confirmed to SunLive that two ambulances, a helicopter and two rapid response vehicles attended the crash.

“Two patients were assessed at the scene,” they said

“One person was in critical condition and transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter, and one person was in moderate condition and transported to Tauranga Hospital by road ambulance.”

Large-scale delays are expected in both directions.

Eastbound diversions are right to McLaren Falls Rd, left to Peers Road, left to Omanawa Rd, then right to return to State Highway 29, with westbound diversions in reverse.

