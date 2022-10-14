Whakatāne's worst pothole zones to be targeted over summer - Waka Kotahi

Potholes have been a hot topic around the country, including in the Whakatāne District. Pictured is a pothole at the approach to the Edgecumbe bridge.

Some of Whakatāne’s worst pothole zones will be tackled over summer but, until then, Waka Kotahi is telling motorists to “drive to conditions”.

Potholes on state highways have been a hot topic in the Eastern Bay over recent months as roads in the region disintegrate.

The Whakatāne Beacon receives several complaints a week from people who have hit a pothole and at least two staff members were recently affected. Two others reported that newly appeared or worsened potholes that represented a danger to motorists were reported to Waka Kotahi and remained unfilled two days later.

An recent extended period of wet weather, with the Bay of Plenty receiving more than 120mm across 72 hours in a weekend alone has left previously filled potholes washed out, exacerbating the problem.

A social media post warned of “at least 20 cars with blown tyres and rims” due to road conditions on the Kaimai Ranges, between Waikato to Tauranga. (This video was first published on September 30, 2022.)

However, Waka Kotahi says improvements are planned over the coming months, including to Whakatāne district roads.

Regional manager of maintenance and operations Rob Campbell said over 700 lane kilometres of renewals in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty would be among 2450 lane kilometres of the state highway network across the country being renewed this summer.

“Work has started to resurface both roundabouts on State Highway 30 at The Hub and will continue over the next few weeks. The intersection of SH30 and Mill Road is also programmed for asphalt resurfacing this year, and this will be completed early-mid 2023.

LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING A recently repaired pothole near Edgecumbe. Waka Kotahi says potholes in areas where work isn’t planned for summer will be assessed.

“The western SH30/SH2 intersection (turn-off to Awakeri Hot Springs) will see asphalt resurfacing this year. This will be completed early-mid 2023.”

He said other areas of the state highway network that had potholes appear, but where no renewal treatment was planned for this summer, would be assessed by Waka Kotahi’s contractor to “assess the best way to manage the section of road to ensure the continued safety and accessibility of the state highway network for all road users”.

“This may involve remedial work, which will be planned and completed appropriately.”

LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING One of the areas being resealed is the western intersection of State Highways 30 and 2 in the Bay of Plenty. Pictured is roading damage in the area.

He said in the wake of recent damage to roads over the past week, contractors had been working tirelessly to, firstly, clear slips and open roads in the region, and then address road surface defects as fast as possible.

“The public can help by contacting Waka Kotahi via 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to advise us of any potholes they see. We can then ensure these are passed on to the relevant contractor to inspect and repair as quickly as possible.”

He acknowledged, however, that the best way to resolve potholes was by improving the overall condition of the state highway network.

Asked how the issue of dangerous potholes on the roads contributed to Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero campaign for zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads, Campbell said drivers were expected to drive to the local conditions and recognise that conditions might vary along a stretch of road.

“Waka Kotahi has a duty to take reasonable care to prevent foreseeable incidents on the state highway network. We can’t prevent all issues from occurring and need to prioritise our maintenance work on the state highway network. We undertake remedial work once we or our contractors learn of a defect on the road.”

LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Motorists should keep safe following distances “to maximise their chance of seeing and responding to a pothole”, Waka Kotahi’s Rob Campbell said.

Asked whether Waka Kotahi would compensate drivers for damage to their vehicles for hitting potholes, he said it was expected that drivers had insurance for their vehicles in the event of any damage that might occur on the road.

“Their insurer should be their first point of contact where any damage has occurred and, if appropriate, their insurer would then be in touch with Waka Kotahi. Complaints that claim road condition has caused damage to a vehicle are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Waka Kotahi and our contractors investigate to see if there are any exceptional circumstances we should be aware of, which may trigger further actions by Waka Kotahi or our contractor.

“We encourage people to drive to the conditions, slow down and maintain a safe following distance between their vehicle and the one in front to maximise their chance of seeing and responding to a pothole in the road. Potholes and other hazards can be harder to see in heavy rain and low light.”