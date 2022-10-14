Cruise ships return to New Zealand waters

Two years and seven months after the last cruise ship left its berth in Mount Maunganui, passengers will finally return to the Bay of Plenty this weekend, with locals hoping it will reboot the region's tourism sector.

When the Majestic Princess arrives from Tahiti early on Saturday morning, it will become the first passenger liner to dock at the Port of Tauranga since the Seven Seas Navigator, which visited on March 17, 2020.

Just two days later, New Zealand’s borders closed to everyone who was not a citizen or a permanent resident, as the Covid-19 pandemic edged its way into every corner of the globe.

With over 3,500 holiday-makers on board this Saturday, businesses in the region - many of whom rely largely if not solely on the country’s tourism industry - are banking on some much-needed profit after a baron couple of years.

On August 12 this year a P&O cruise ship sailed into the Tāmaki Makaurau’s Waitematā Harbour after two long years of New Zealand’s maritime border closure, bringing an influx of business and tourism into Auckland’s city centre.

Over the next six months, the economic impact of Princess guests and crew alone is estimated at upwards of $17 million in Tauranga - that’s before the influx from the likes of the Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line and P&O Cruises Australia.

In total, 103 cruise ships are due to dock in Tauranga between now and early April next year, and for some the season cannot start soon enough.

Mount Maunganui Business Association destination marketing manager, Claudia West, has spoken of the “excitement” of their members and a keenness to see how the season unfolds.

“So much has changed since Covid, and we’re anticipating that the make-up of cruise passengers may reflect this, so we are eager to see how they’ll choose to spend their time while they are here,” said West.

For retailers in downtown Mount Maunganui, the familiar problem of staffing simply won’t go away. ‘Staff Wanted’ signs remain a common sight in the windows of shops, bars and restaurants on Maunganui Road.

West said retailers have been “actively recruiting for the busy season”, but admitted finding staff has been a challenge.

“The Mount is a desirable place to be over the summer,” she said, “so we’re hoping this will help to attract people to work and play here.”

Local businesses, and particularly gift shop owners and workers, agreed. When asked what their biggest challenge will be over the coming months, the answer is consistent. “Staff.”

Most, however, remain unperturbed.

Supplied Michelle Rivers owns Awa Designs in downtown Mount Maunganui.

Michelle Rivers owns Awa Designs - a jewellery and gift shop within a few hundred yards of Salisbury Wharf where the majority of passengers will disembark on Saturday morning.

Her excitement is unmistakable. “It's been a very long road and this has been a long time coming,” said Rivers, who moved to Mount Maunganui from Wellington three years ago specifically for the cruise ship trade before Covid intervened.

“We’ve been preparing for this for the last two years, and we’ve even expanded knowing that it would all come right in the end. We’ve put all of our eggs in this basket. This is my passion, and I can’t wait to finally share it with some visitors.”

Across the road at Kiwiana Gifts and Souvenirs, Sandy Rimmer is ready for the “buzz” to return. “It’s going to be amazing,” she said, “and I think the ship’s arrival will be well-supported, with a lot of people down on the waterfront early on Saturday - me included.

Dan Sheridan/Stuff Kiwiana Gifts and Souvenirs in Mount Maunganui.

“We’re prepared and we really can’t wait.”

Rivers was also quick to praise those who had helped to keep their doors open during the pandemic. “While I’m looking forward to the tourists coming back, I really appreciate the locals that have supported us and kept us afloat over the last two years,” she said.

The day itself has also been a long time coming for Tourism Bay of Plenty. Saturday will see volunteer ambassadors, a hop-on hop-off bus service and a cruise ship day ferry timetable all leap into action.

According to Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan, the “manageable, staged” return of cruise passengers has been a collaborative effort.

“We’ve worked with Port of Tauranga, Tauranga City Council, Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the New Zealand Cruise Association, local tourism operators and the community,” he said.

“We’ve carefully considered the impact that cruise passenger numbers can have on our community, particularly when they arrive all at once. That’s why we planned ahead, to provide the best experience for visitors and residents alike.”

Supplied Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan.

Nathan is also hopeful that such meticulous planning will see passengers spend the duration of their stay in Tauranga, instead of being whisked off to Rotorua or Matamata’s Hobbiton Movie Set.

“There’s a common misconception that the majority of cruise passengers that arrive in Tauranga travel to other attractions beyond our coastal region during their day-long stay,” he said.

“However, our research shows that over 55 per cent of passengers who booked through the Mount Maunganui i-Port centre chose to stay in our region, enjoying local history tours, activities and attractions that extend from Waihī Beach to Whakatāne.

“Increasingly, cruise passengers want to choose their own activities during their onshore day, rather than pre-booking them through their cruise line company, and this is good news for our visitor centre and the wide range of local operators they service.”

The Majestic Princess will arrive in Tauranga Harbour at 5:30am on Saturday, October 15, before setting sail for Auckland at 5:15pm on the same day.