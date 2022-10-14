Bid to buy Bay of Plenty's Onepū Community Park gets breathing room as almost $40K raised

Among those banding together to save the Whakatāne District park, which is currently for sale, are Lyndal Kennedy, her son 15-year-old Tim Hedderwick, Sarah van der Boom and Bill Clark.

Almost $40,000 has been raised to buy a popular park in the Whakatāne District, and those driving the effort now have an extra week to bump up the tally.

A fund to buy Onepū Community Park was set up by the Eastern Bay Community Foundation and had reached $30,730 by midday on Thursday.

The aim is to raise as much as $2 million in order to purchase the park. Save Onepū Community Park group spokesperson, Sarah van der Boom has been the first to put her money where her mouth is with a $1000 donation.

“Other good news is that the property owner Shane Le Prou has extended the tender closing date for an extra week. This gives us extra time to fundraise,” van der Boom said.

The tender closing date was originally October 13 but it has been extended to October 20.

“Any tender process is competitive, so even if we raise the money as a community, another bidder could outbid us. Knowing this is a risk, we’ve been in contact with other bidders that we are aware of to scope potential for public access if these other parties were the successful purchaser," van der Boom said.

"If the purchaser were agreeable, a charitable trust entity would become the interface between the park users and volunteers, and the park owner.”

She recently ran a Facebook survey called Share the Love for Onepū. Common themes of the feedback received was that 94.8% wanted the park to be community-owned.

“Of those who said no, the perception was that the Whakatāne District Council would have to pay for the park and survey respondents’ rates would increase, or, that if Onepū Community Park was purchased it might preclude development of a mountain bike park closer to Whakatāne.”

Though Le Prou recently offered the park to the council for $2.5 million, van der Boom said this was not the case and if the community foundation was able to raise enough to purchase the park it would be owned and managed by a specially formed trust.

Respondents also commented that if the park closed they would have to travel out of town more, would not exercise as much and that they valued the park. They would miss the natural environment and cultural heritage.

Van der Boom said over the past week she had made contact with dozens of groups; community, cycling, tramping, nature, photography, investment managers, Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce, Disabilities Resource Centre Trust and other user groups. Meanwhile, Onepū Community Park supporters such as Bill Clark, Donna Smit and Jill Needham had been contacting potential philanthropic and business donors.