Arsonist targets patrol car outside Tauranga Police Station

The car was targeted outside Tauranga Police Station.

A man in his 20s is set to appear in court after a patrol car was set on fire outside Tauranga Police Station.

The arson attack happened at around 10pm on Monday evening (October 17) outside the station on Monmouth Street in central Tauranga.

"The vehicle received extensive damage," a police spokesperson told SunLive.

"A male in his 20s was arrested and will appear in Tauranga District Court today (Tuesday)."

Images of the damaged vehicle are a reminder of a similar attack on a police car in Pāpāmoa in 2019.

On that occasion a highway patrol vehicle was targeted outside Pāpāmoa Police Station in the middle of the night.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with arson.