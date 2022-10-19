'Get out of the car': Tauranga driver's lucky escape

Eyewitnesses at the scene of a car fire on a Tauranga highway reported seeing an orange glow coming from underneath the vehicle, with the driver still at the wheel moments before it burst into flames.

Traffic came to a standstill in Takitimu Drive/State Highway 2 about 7.35pm on Tuesday after the stopped car ignited on an off-ramp.

One eyewitness, who said they were first on the scene along with their husband and son, said the driver was still inside the vehicle when they noticed a small flame under the car as they drove past.

“We pulled over and my hubby and son ran down yelling ‘get out of the car’,” they said.

Police confirmed the car had already pulled over before the blaze began. “It sounds like it might have been mechanical,” a police spokesperson told SunLive.

No injuries were reported by the authorities.

A police spokesperson confirmed the fire was extinguished about 8.25pm.

The incident happened on the Tamatea Arikinui Drive/Cambridge Rd off-ramp between Judea and Bethlehem.

“I could see red flames under the car,” said another eyewitness.

“There were probably four cars pulled over as I went past. The drivers were getting out to help the person.

“There was a lot of smoke.”