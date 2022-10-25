Kayaker missing on Lake Rotorua, second day of searching underway

The man in this picture was last seen on Monday after taking a kayak out on Lake Rotorua, police say.

Police Search and Rescue are continuing their search for a missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua.

The man was reported “overdue” on Monday afternoon after setting off in a black and yellow inflatable kayak.

He was wearing a dark green jacket and was believed to be in the Mokoia Island area.

Two coastguard vessels searched on the lake, with Police SAR and LandSAR volunteers carrying out a search of the island.

A helicopter also conducted an aerial sweep of the northern end of the lake.

“Unfortunately, no sign of the kayaker was found yesterday and the search has resumed this morning,” said a spokesperson.

Search teams returned to Mokoia Island on Tuesday morning, and further Coastguard searches of the shoreline were planned.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, yesterday afternoon,” added the spokesperson.