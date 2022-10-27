Racecourse decision delayed despite public support

A decision on the future of horse racing in Tauranga has been delayed despite overwhelming public support for the city’s racecourse to remain at its current site.

Tauranga City Council officials revealed that “issues raised by the community” were responsible for the delay, with submissions now set to be heard in early 2023 following a study and public consultation.

A decision on the site’s future use was originally planned for December this year.

The deadline for submissions passed at the end of August, and support for retaining the course via an “enhanced status quo” option reached 548 submissions, compared to the 201 that backed council’s preferred choice (option A) of a new public hospital alongside parkland and existing golf course.

A third option - council’s plan B - which would comprise green parkland, sports fields and “community spaces” alongside the 18-hole golf course, received 128 submissions.

The consultation on the three options generated a total of 897 submissions, with the public asked which option they preferred and their reasoning behind it.

Despite support for the racecourse to remain, council said the main issues requiring clarification included sites for “a potential relocation of the racecourse and equestrian facilities”.

Scope for health services on the 85-hectare site, in the suburb of Greerton, also needed further exploration, as did safe access to the Kōpurererua Valley and the opening up of the golf course for increased community use.

John Borren/Sun Media Tauranga City Council commissioner Stephen Selwood.

Tauranga City Council commissioner Stephen Selwood said decisions were not based simply on numbers of submissions one way or another.

“While the commissioners count all of the submissions in their deliberations, they also especially consider the substance of the narrative that is provided to support/oppose an idea,” he said.

“Some submissions have information and/or arguments about why a particular option is favoured or not. These insights will be considered in the decision-making process.

“Many submissions do not have information about why a particular option is favoured or not. They are boxes ticked, but do not necessarily provide any insight that can contribute to the decision-making process.

“In essence, decision making will have regard to the substance of the submissions received alongside broader considerations required to support wellbeing and liveability of the city as it continues to grow. The need for clarification for ‘a potential relocation’ of the racecourse and equestrian facilities remains an important consideration in this regard.”

John Borren/Sun Media Racing Tauranga chairman Carl McComb.

Racing Tauranga chairman Carl McComb said racecourse chiefs are “okay’ with the delay, as long as it leads to a satisfactory outcome in the new year.

“We understand that there are other bodies of work that council needs to complete, so from that perspective we’re okay with the delay,” he said.

“We want certainty when this process concludes, so if they can finish the study and make a final decision with this extra time then we’re okay with that.”

Racing Tauranga presented their own plan to council in late August this year that included a multipurpose space for indoor sports and concerts.

McComb said he felt optimistic about the venue’s future having seen the amount of public support, and thanked those that went the extra mile to make submissions to council.

“We knew we had strong support, and everyone we’ve talked to out in the community supports the enhanced status quo option, so it was great to see that support translated into submissions,” he said.

“We’d like to thank all of those that put pen-to-paper, and we’re looking forward to getting through the hearing process and hoping the commissioners do the right thing for our community.

“These numbers give us great hope.

“We’re very optimistic that the right thing will happen. We still believe that the venue we’ve got is a significant one that you can’t replace, and a treasure for the city of Tauranga.”

Racing Tauranga/Supplied Racing Tauranga’s plans include the design and building of a new 10000m2 facility at the racecourse.

A ‘Racing Working Party’, led by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, is understood to be considering a list of site options amid suggestions that the Bay of Plenty will only house one racecourse going forward. The group aim to provide shortlist of 2-3 sites before Christmas.

“Racing Tauranga and Racing Rotorua have been asked to work together with Western Bay District Council, Rotorua Council and Tauranga City Council on what the future of racing will be for the region,” said Selwood.

“The existing sites of Tauranga and Rotorua are included for the best future site for racing in the Bay of Plenty.”

McComb said community events at the racecourse have increased over the past year, ahead of a “sold out” season of Christmas functions.

“That just goes to prove that the support exists,” he said. “We’re holding more events than ever before. We’re all about enhancing community use, and hopefully the city is proud of that.”

Earlier this year, one Racing Tauranga board member accused council of “nobbling” the racecourse via a ranking system that they claimed “handicapped” them as a viable option.

The same board member also said that, as far as they were concerned, a conclusion to ditch the racecourse had already been reached by the authorities. “As far as I can see they’ve already made their decision,” they said.

Supplied Tauranga City Council's Christine Jones.

Christine Jones, council’s general manager of strategy, growth and governance, refuted that claim.

“This is about being transparent,” she said. “Council has made up its mind on its preferred option and shared that with the community for feedback through a consultation process.

“Council has not decided on what the outcome will be.”

Selwood added the delay will allow council to “fully explore some outstanding issues” before making a recommendation to the crown.

“A number of these issues have specifically been raised through the submissions process and some are longer term, Bay of Plenty-wide strategic issues,” he said.

“Council believes that investing more time on consideration of these factors will result in the best decision for the future use of this land and the best outcomes for the city.”

John Borren/Sun Media Commission chair Anne Tolley.

Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley confirmed that work to clarify “outstanding issues” will delay the consideration of submissions.

“Originally the hearings were supposed to take place in November, followed by deliberations and a decision by the commission in December,” said Tolley.

“However, it’s vital that these issues are fully explored before a decision is made so that we can make a fair and robust recommendation to the Crown around the future use of the Tauranga Racecourse Reserve.”

Jones said council will ensure all submissions are provided to the commission prior to next year’s hearings.

“The comments received through the submissions process have enabled council to get a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities of each option,” she said.

“This information has emphasised the need for further investigation, and we will undertake that work so that its outcomes can be considered as part of the deliberations process.”