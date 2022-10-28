Rotorua's Aquatic Centre to close for $8m next-stage revamp work

The next stage of the multi-million dollar revamp of Rotorua’s Aquatic Centre is set to start after Rotorua Lakes Council secured $8.05m of Government funding.

This next phase will focus on upgrading the main pool hall and front-of-house area and, according to Council Community Wellbeing Deputy Chief Executive Anaru Pewhairangi, the revamp is more than just cosmetic.

“Built nearly four decades ago, this significant community asset is well overdue for revitalisation, to enable the facility to continue safely operating into the future,” he said.

“We need to address the facility now before the building’s lifespan is significantly impacted – we want to ensure our staff and users have a modern, fit-for purpose facility that will support our community for years to come.

“We also want to create a facility our community loves, uses and is proud of. The community have told us they want this upgrade and we’re thrilled to see it becoming a reality.”

The indoor facilities will close on November 20 for construction to begin, with the 50m outdoor heated pool and outdoor reception remaining open throughout construction.

Together, council and central Government will contribute $23.45m to stage two of the project, with the refurbished facility anticipated to open in early 2024.

The Government portion is Rotorua Lakes Council’s entitlement under the Three Waters Reform ‘Better Off’ fund which council determined would be used to progress the Aquatic Centre project.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said this is an important project for the community.

“The Aquatic Centre is a hugely important asset to our community and we are very pleased to see this revitalisation project get underway.

“This is a much-loved facility, providing our community with not only a safe environment to learn to swim, but also a space for water sports, exercise, gatherings and recreation.

FELIX DESMARAIS/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Rotorua mayorTania Tapsell the Aquatic Centre was an important community asset in need to an upgrade.

“Based on feedback from the community we know the Aquatic Centre is in need of an upgrade. I am very much looking forward to delivering a revitalised, fit-for-purpose centre to our community.”

The outdoor 50m pool and outdoor changing facilities were refurbished in stage one of the project, which cost $3.9m and was completed in 2021.

Stage two involves a reclad of the main pool hall, including a transparent roof with UV protection, relining of the leisure pool and refurbishing the reception and indoor changing rooms, providing modern, accessible facilities and more family-friendly spaces.

Pewhairangi said closing all the indoor facilities enables the project to be completed safely, in the most cost-effective manner, maximising the budget for facility improvements in stage three.

Stage three will see upgrades to leisure attractions that may include a hydroslide, splash pad and new fitness centre.

Rotorua Aquatic Centre facility manager Leah Burgess said that while the redevelopment is a considerable undertaking, the reward outweighs the construction wait.

“Our team is excited and ready for this revitalisation – it will give us a new sense of pride, coming to work each day in a modern and vibrant facility.

“We understand how important our facility is to the community – we host many events, birthday parties and lessons and will be in touch with anyone who has a booking after November 20, 2022, to try and accommodate them in our outdoor facility or make alternative arrangements.”