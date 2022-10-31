Second slip in under two weeks closes stretch of Bay of Plenty highway

The slip 12 days ago was approximately 70-80 metres long and 20-30 metres high, covering both lanes of State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach.

A second slip in the space of 12 days has closed a stretch of State Highway 2 west of Ōpōtiki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The slip, in the Waiotahe Beach area, has forced Waka Kotahi NZTA to close the highway between Waiotahe Valley Back Road and Paerata Ridge Road once again.

A NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesperson confirmed that the slip occurred in the early hours of Monday morning (October 31) following a period of heavy rain.

Contractors are understood to be on their way to the site and the road will remain closed until further notice.

The slip follows another large, similar incident on the same stretch of highway on October 19, after approximately 10,000 cubic metres of material slid onto the road.

“The region has experienced significant rainfall, coastal surges and strong winds this year,” said the spokesperson, “all of which puts pressure on a roading network that is already susceptible to unstable geology.”

Supplied/Supplied State Highway 2 is closed between Waiotahe Valley Back Road and Paerata Ridge Road.

Showers are expected to ease in the region on Monday, but Waka Kotahi NZTA are reminding drivers to take care and drive to the conditions.

A detour is in place via Waiotahe Valley Back Road, Verrall Road and Paerata Ridge Road, which is not suitable for HPMV.

“Expect long delays with heavy vehicle freight piloted through this detour route periodically, or consider using an alternative route,” added the spokesperson.