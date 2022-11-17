Ford crossing writes off hybrid vehicle in Bay of Plenty

The Bensemans bought their Mitsubishi Outlander four months before the ill-fated attempt to cross a Papamoa Stream ford in the Ōpōtiki District.

Trying to cross a high stream wrote off Ivan and Varatchaya Benseman’s new hybrid vehicle, and they want the ford upgraded.

The couple live in the Ōpōtiki District – on Whitikau Road, past Toatoa – and say the battery in their recently purchased Mitsubishi Outlander electric hybrid was flooded from trying to cross the Papamoa Stream ford in September.

The vehicle was bought four months earlier for $37,000 and repairs would have cost $42,000, with no guarantee it would work, Ivan Benseman said.

The couple had given up on the idea of an electric or hybrid vehicle and Varatchaya Benseman said they’d bought an older Nissan petrol vehicle. It cost more to run but she felt it was better suited to fording streams.

SUPPLIED This concrete-lined ford in the Gisborne District is the kind of thing Ivan Benseman wants to see on Motu Road in the Ōpōtiki District.

It is not the first time they have had issues. They also had to have a vehicle repaired after failing to make the crossing in July, when there was an extended rain event, and they had to have another vehicle towed from the ford five years ago.

Having lived there for over 50 years, Ivan Benseman said the ford was running high more often than usual over the past year.

He feels the solution is to line the ford with concrete as has been done with fords in the Gisborne and Thames-Coromandel districts. However, he has not contacted the council about the latest incident.

Ōpōtiki council engineering and services group manager Stace Lewer said although Ivan Benseman had raised his concerns about the ford to the council on a few occasions, he was not aware of the latest vehicle damage.

“We do line fords with concrete when the situation is called for. For example, another ford on Pakihi Road is concrete lined. However, that ford is in constant flow and needs the higher level of protection.”

Lewer said the ford was on a section of the Motu Road marked with a sign saying it was recommended to use a four-wheel-drive vehicle. It had about 30 vehicle crossings a day.

“This ford crosses a stream with a small catchment and most of the time it has very low flows, and at times it is dry. Of course, after some of the significant rain events recently, it has had higher flows. After these storm events, our contractor crews often need to do some minor repairs, reshaping the ford, usually two or three times a year.”

Lewer said with more than 300 kilometres of roads, with bridges, fords, and other infrastructure, the council often relied on reports from members of the public when work needed doing.

SUPPLIED Back in 2017, another of the Bensemans’ vehicles had to be towed from the ford.

“We encourage anyone to call or report through Antenno when it is needed.”

He said the ford was in a wide and flatter section of the valley, so the water tended to spread out over a larger area and slow down. It also tended to shift and meander over the years, naturally choosing a different path at times.

He said concrete lining was an option and would provide a higher level of service, but would cost ratepayers around $100,000, which equated to a 1% rate rise if spread across the community. "That would need to be weighed against accessibility and maintenance a few times a year after storm events. The council strives to keep costs down for ratepayers and balance levels of services with affordability. Residents are welcome to submit their thoughts and ideas for new spending on this or any other topic through our website or directly to the council or councillors,” Lewer said.

“As always, we encourage motorists to be very careful when crossing fords and streams – only cross when you know the depth at all points in the crossing and what your vehicle is capable of. Travel at a steady walking pace and do not follow or pass other vehicles when crossing.”