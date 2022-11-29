'Nationally significant' land wars institute one step closer

A pathway forward has been made for a “desperately needed” cultural centre in Tauranga that will tell the story of the New Zealand land wars.

At a Tauranga City Council meeting on Monday, the commissioners voted to reclassify part of the Gate Pā Recreation Reserve to enable the proposed national institute of the New Zealand land wars to be built.

In 2020, the council received a proposal from the Pukehinahina Charitable Trust, in partnership with mana whenua Ngāi Tamarāwaho, to establish a cultural and historic centre on the Gate Pā Recreation Reserve.

The proposed centre would tell the history of all the New Zealand land wars with a “natural focus” on the Battle of Gate Pā and Te Ranga because of its location, said Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative and trust member Buddy Mikaere.

It was expected to provide a workshop space, exhibition areas and performing arts space, plus room for a visitor experience of contemporary and traditional Māori life.

The Battle of Pukehinahina (Gate Pā) took place on the reserve site on April 29, 1864. It was fought on a ridge known as Pukehinahina.

The pā consisted of two redoubts with trenches and bunkers to trap the British.

Māori were successful in their defence, with 35 British troops killed and 75 wounded – twice the estimated Māori casualties.

During the meeting’s public forum Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative Kalani Tarawa said Tauranga “desperately needed” a cultural centre.

Speaking about the history, Tarawa said “most” of his Ngāi Tamarāwaho hapu had to leave Tauranga after the wars because they “didn’t have land to sustain” them.

“There's nothing we can do to change injustices of the past.

“I’m glad we’ve come to the maturity and understand it [the history], and look to provide a way forward that accepts and respects both cultures,” said Tarawa.

“I can’t overstate the importance of having a cultural centre and something that unites us, where both sides are respected and the true history is remembered.”

He said there was “no shame” in what had happened and “the only thing we can affect is today and the future”.

John Borren/Sun Media Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston.

The cultural centre was an “opportunity ... to establish a bright future for our kids for our grandchildren,” said Tarawa.

He also paid tribute to his ancestors who had fought in the battle. Tarawa’s great, great grand-uncle was the first person killed and a great grandfather, who was “only a teenager” was in one of the small redoubts.

Speaking to the proposal, commissioner Shadrach Rolleston also acknowledged his ancestors and others that fought in the battle.

Two of his ancestors survived and raised families and one “wasn’t so lucky”, he said.

Rolleston said the location “makes sense” given the “significance of Pukehinahina” to Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Tauranga Moana, all its iwi and hapu and the “tribes that heeded the call to come and support the tribes here against the threat of invasion”.

“The site is not just of local significance and not just regional significance, but actually of national significance.

“Regardless of the way we feel about our history, the good and the bad, and the ugly, it's our history and we need to acknowledge it.”

The cultural centre was also “honouring” an “outstanding” agreement between council and Ngāi Tamarāwaho, said Rolleston.

In 1999 the council entered into a memorandum of understanding with the hapu to investigate options for a cultural and historic centre.

Commissioner Bill Wasley said history in Tauranga “is either not told or it's not evident as you live here, [and] you move around [here].”

Sun Media Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative and historian Buddy Mikaere.

“The reclassification and then ultimately the development of a cultural and history centre, will hopefully fill some of that gap for all of the residents in the city, but also those that come here and visit.”

The council ran public consultation on the reclassification of around 6,150m2 of the reserve from September 12 to October 12.

Of the 63 submissions received, 56 were in support of the proposed reclassification, six strongly opposed it and one was neutral.

Concerns raised by those opposed included who would pay for the centre and the ongoing operational costs, and if this would fall on ratepayers.

Addressing those concerns, Rolleston said council didn’t have a proposal in front of them and a process needed to be followed.

“If there is a request for additional funding … Crown funding would be the ideal scenario, given its [the centre’s] national significance.”

Rolleston said council would need to consult with the community if a funding request was made.

Speaking after the meeting Mikaere said the “target” for funding was “not the rate payers but central government” and other “philanthropic interests”.

“The sheer weight of the supporting submissions shows you that this is something that our community overall wants.”

Mikaere reiterated the centre was of “national importance”, especially as New Zealand history was becoming “a central part of the new school curriculum”.

“History is history and the best thing we can do is make sure it's told properly.”

Now the reclassification has been confirmed, council staff will work with Ngāi Tamarāwaho and the Pukehinahina Charitable Trust on a lease arrangement that will go out for public consultation.

