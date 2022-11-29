Light aircraft crashes at Tauranga Airport
Emergency services are at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Tauranga Airport this afternoon.
The aircraft is understood to have crashed at around 1:20pm close to the edge of the estuary at the western-end of the runway.
There are no reports of any injuries and reports suggest the pilot was able to exit the aircraft safely.
No-one from the airport was available to comment at the time of writing, however a number of emergency service vehicles have been spotted at the scene.
