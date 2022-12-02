'I never thought I'd climb the Mount again. What a gift.'

Amanda Lowry was the first to head up Tauranga's iconic Mauao with the aid of the new Trailrider outdoor wheelchair.

For many who call the Bay of Plenty home, walking to the top of Mauao - Mount Maunganui’s iconic dormant volcano - is a rite of passage. But what of those who are denied that chance due to disability?

The answer is TrailRider - Tauranga City Council’s all-terrain wheelchair that has already helped to reunite those who thought their hiking days were over with the summit of the famous maunga.

This Saturday morning, a number of locals will find out for themselves how the e-wheel hub-powered TrailRider works as they head up Mauao’s four-wheel drive track on their way to the top.

For one of them - Tauranga resident Michael Geros - it promises to be an emotional affair after a seven year gap between climbs.

“The last time I went up the Mount I could walk a bit better, but over the last five years I’ve been heavily dependent on my wheelchair,” said the 39-year-old, who has spina bifida.

SUPPLIED The TrailRider was first used in Mount Maunganui back in 2020 by Amanda Lowry.

“It was about seven years ago when I last went up, but it took about five hours to get up and down again. That was rough going.

“It’s a massive thing for me to get back up there again. “It’ll be extremely emotional, as last time my four-year-old daughter Annabelle hadn’t been born yet. Being up there with her will be pretty special.”

Geros, a keen photographer who will also be accompanied by his wife Katie, is looking forward to snapping some shots for his portfolio while he’s up there. “The top of the Mount is one spot I didn’t think I’d get to again, so being able to take some pictures will be a massive thing for me.”

One person who knows all about the experience is council accessibility advocate Amanda Lowry, who became the first person to reach the summit using TrailRider back in 2020.

Supplied Michael Geros, with wife Katie and daughter Annabelle, will travel to the summit of Mauao on Saturday on TrailRider.

The 50-year-old was paralysed from the neck down following a surfing accident in 2013, and was a regular visitor to Mauao with her partner and their children until she hit a sandbar off the Mount Maunganui coast and broke her neck.

“I didn’t do it for years after that,” said Lowry, “but when TrailRider launched I got the opportunity to do it again and it was just magic.

“Post-accident, I thought I’d never get another opportunity again. My partner would go up and take photos from the top and send them saying ‘Mauao says hi’. To do it again … what a gift.

“To have the council come up with this beautiful piece of kit is amazing, and not enough people know that it exists. That’s what Saturday is all about.”

Those who can’t quite envisage a trip up the Mount right away will be given the chance to learn how to use TrailRider on a short trip up neighbouring Mount Drury, added Lowry.

ANGELA QUIGAN/Stuff Mauao, Mount Maunganui.

“What is so special is that the person on TrailRider is surrounded by their kaiārahi - their people, who negotiate the path up Mauao. The trip is something special for whānau to share together; perhaps something that has been lost or something that they never thought they could do together.”

Another looking forward to her first-ever trip to Mauao’s summit is 74-year-old mother and grandmother Wendy Neilson.

Despite living in the Bay of Plenty for 20 years, the Western Bay of Plenty Disability Support Trust trustee has never been up the Mount, but all that will change this weekend as she makes the climb alongside her husband.

“I live with a lifelong disability called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, and I’m in my 70s so I know the importance of keeping active,” said Neilson.

“I’m not afflicted, but I’m challenged by my disability. I walk with a definite limp and it impacts my hands as well.

“I couldn’t go up to the top of the Mount if it wasn’t for this little gadget, and I’m so looking forward to it. I can walk very slowly around the Mount, and all of my family have been to the top, but I’ve never been up so this is a wonderful opportunity.”

Supplied/Waikato Times Amanda Lowry at the summit with her Mauao 2020 crew, including partner Gemma Lowry and children Lola and Ziggy.

Leanne Hardaker, who has been in a wheelchair her whole life with spina bifida, is another making what she predicts will be an “emotional” journey to the top.

“I haven’t been up the Mount since the 1990s,” said the 44-year-old, who last visited the summit in an army truck on a trip with CCS Disabilty Action. “I’m so excited and I cannot wait. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I expect there’ll be a bit of emotion on the day.

“I’ve got a friend that’s going to walk with me and hopefully the weather will be good. Since I heard the news that I was going, I haven’t been able to wipe the smile from my face.”

With 27 per cent of people in the Bay of Plenty identifying as living with a disability, TrailRider was purchased to give more people the opportunity to move about easily and safely without being limited by the environment.

TrailRider is free to use and can be booked via: www.tauranga.govt.nz/trailrider or in person at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park.

Council is joining forces with Parafed Bay of Plenty to celebrate International Day of People with Disabilities this Saturday.

Activities run from 10am-5pm and include live music from 12-3pm, adaptive yoga and CrossFit, and ocean activities and beach games on Mount Maunganui Main Beach and Pilot Bay.