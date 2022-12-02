Kiwifruit orchard 'set back three years' after vines cut

Some 150 gold kiwifruit vines were cut sometime between October 24-26.

Police in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town of Te Teko have appealed for information from the public after a kiwifruit orchard was targeted and vines were cut.

The damage saw 150 gold kiwifruit vines cut sometime between November 24-26.

The authorities suggested it would be three years before the vines could be harvested once more.

READ MORE:

* 'Modern slavery exists here too': Investigator claims exploitation of workers rife in New Zealand

* Meet the man who saved New Zealand's billion-dollar kiwifruit industry from disease

* Kiwifruit grower recalls bitter experience of losing orchard



“This is a mindless act,” said Te Teko rural liaison officer, constable Wayne Lawrence.

“It has not only caused the victim a financial loss, but also a considerable amount of emotional harm.”

Constable Lawrence added that the damage caused to the vines has set the orchard back three years.

“The financial cost through loss of income and ongoing cost to repair the vines is also extremely high, to the point where the victim may never recoup what has been lost,” he said.

Lawrence said kiwifruit orchards are prominent employers in the area - “so it also affects employment and investment in the community,” he said.

Officers asked for any information that might lead them to those responsible to be shared via: 105, or online at: www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 221126/4321.

“We’d like to remind the public to report any suspicious behaviour, and make sure their properties are as secure as they can be by installing CCTV, gate sensors and good secure storage,” said Lawrence.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on: 0800 555 111.

Correction: The vines were cut in November, not October as first reported based on incorrectly supplied information from Police.