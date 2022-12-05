New role ‘not a bad Christmas present’ for Ōpōtiki council boss Stace Lewer

Stace Lewer has “some really fond” childhood memories of Ōpōtiki, and has been a manager at the district council for the past year-and-a-half.

With a new mayor, a new cohort of councillors and soon to be a new chief executive, there is an air of excitement and positivity at Ōpōtiki District Council.

It is Stace Lewer’s ambition to keep that positive momentum rolling as he takes on the chief executive role in the new year.

Lewer said he officially starts his new job on Christmas Eve when interim chief executive Miles McConway returns home to Christchurch.

“So, it’s not a bad Christmas present,” he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Lewer knows Ōpōtiki’s “issues and the people inside and out”, says Mayor David Moore (file photo).

Mayor David Moore announced Lewer’s appointment on Friday last week, saying it was a unanimous decision among elected members.

“We believe he is a good match and aligns with our vision for the future of Ōpōtiki,” Moore said.

Lewer has been working at the council for one-and-a-half years in the role of engineering and services group manager.

“Stace has demonstrated his commitment to Ōpōtiki and getting the best outcomes for the community. He knows the issues and the people inside and out. We are very pleased to have him heading an outstanding team at council,” Moore said.

Lewer said he was excited to take on the new role.

"I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got such great staff. They really work hard for the community which is great. We’ve got a new cohort of councillors, a new mayor and I’m really looking forward to working with them. It’s almost like a fresh start. We’ve got a lot of energy and positive focus.”

SUPPLIED “Stace has demonstrated his commitment to Ōpōtiki,” Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said.

Aileen Lawrie, who has been chief executive for the past 12 years, left in July to take on the chief executive role on Thames-Coromandel District Council.

In the interim, McConway, who has held senior management roles at both Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Environment Canterbury, has taken on the chief executive responsibilities.

Lewer accepts Lawrie has left some big shoes to fill.

“She’s leaving a pretty big legacy. Getting the harbour development across the line was no mean feat for a small community like Ōpōtiki. It’s great to be on the tail end of that and now look to, hopefully, leverage as much as we can out of that development for the community.

“There’s definitely a lot of energy associated with that project, and we want to maintain that energy.”

Lawrie’s is not the only legacy Lewer has to live up to. As the son of recently retired Whakatāne District Council community regulation manager Graeme Lewer he has grown up with local government in his blood.

Growing up in Whakatāne, he remembers spending time at his dad’s office and has, himself, been working in local government for over 22 years.

“I started my working life at Whakatāne District Council, working during the summer breaks,” he said.

While studying toward a Bachelor of Science in ecology and geography at the University of Otago he worked at Whakatāne District Council as an engineer over the summer. However, he was offered a permanent position at the council part way through his study and made the decision to drop out of university.

“I decided that I would give it a crack and I’ve never looked back. I worked at Whakatāne District Council for four years and then went to Australia for 16 years.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Lewer came back from Australia two years ago and said he initially tried to buy in Ōpōtiki but ended up getting a property in Whakatāne (file photo).

In the meantime, Lewer has also completed a Graduate Certificate in Infrastructure Engineering through Monash University and a Masters in Business Administration through Western Sydney University, where he was awarded the Dean’s Medal for Outstanding Academic Achievement. He also studied life coaching and hypnosis.

“When I did my MBA, I really enjoyed the people element of things. I found that really fascinating and I learned the importance of having really energetic, positive people can make all the difference. I thought I would give life coaching a crack, and hypnosis was offered as part of the package.”

He said he had found the skills learned on the course beneficial, both for his own personal journey and for helping others.

"[Life coaching] was totally different to what I thought it was going to be. It was pretty much just about empowering people through asking questions and letting them self-discover.”

He had been able to use the guided hypnosis methods he learned to help his mother, who died recently, when she was struggling with her illness.

“She responded and appreciated that, and I felt really great to be able to offer that to her. In hindsight, it was amazing how beneficial it turned out to be.”

He continues to study and has recently finished a level 2 te reo Māori course offered by Toi Ohomai and an executive leader’s course through Taituarā, the national organisation for local government professionals.

He said he was aware of challenges the council faced going forward, around providing as much benefit for the community as possible with the limited resources available, the host of central government reforms, retaining staff and, of course, climate change.

"We have limited resources, both financial and human resources, at the council so we’ve got to make sure we get good bang for buck.”

Lewer returned from Australia two years ago where he had worked at Wingecarribee Shire Council in Moss Vale, New South Wales for 16 years. He brought with him his wife, Tannia, who works at Whakatāne District Council, and two daughters, Everly, 7, and Amelia, 4. With an interest in mountain biking, fishing and membership in Eastern Bay Kayak Fishing Club, he likes to get outdoors as much as possible.

Lewer said he had tried to buy a property in Ōpōtiki when they first returned but ended up buying in Whakatāne where his wife works and his children are at school.

"I’ve got such fond memories of Ōpōtiki. We used to, every holidays, travel over to Maraehako Bay and spend Christmas down there as a family. It’s awesome that I can contribute something back to a community that I’ve got some really fond memories of.”