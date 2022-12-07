Tauranga's 'fresh fish king' passes away

Robert 'Bobby' Palmer, known as the fish king of Tauranga.

Hundreds of people took to social media this week to express their sorrow at the passing of Tauranga’s fresh fish king, Bobby Palmer.

Palmer passed away on Tuesday following a near decade-long, on-and-off again battle with cancer.

Robert Tonihi Palmer, known by all as Bobby, was born on June 21, 1954, and died on December 5, 2022, aged 68.

“He had an illness for years which came back,” Bobby’s wife Agnes Palmer told SunLive.

“For 8-10 years he suffered with cancer, but it never affected his body and mind until November when it returned.”

Aged 68, Bobby was renowned for Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market, which has outlets on Dive Crescent in downtown Tauranga, as well as Pāpāmoa, Greerton and Te Puke.

“Dive Crescent is our main one,” said Palmer.

“We started that from about October 1996. It was just a fish market.”

The classic Kiwi fish and chip shop by the wharf quickly grew to become one of Tauranga’s most iconic places, enjoyed by thousands who travel from around New Zealand to sit on the wharf and enjoy what many regard as the best fresh fish and chips in the country.

Palmer said Bobby was diagnosed with cancer about 10 years ago.

Bruce Barnard/SunLive Bobbyâs Fresh Fish Market on Dive Crescent. Photo: Bruce Barnard.

“He had an operation and treatment. In 2016 it came back again. It went away again but came back. On November 8, they diagnosed that it had spread.

“This time we accepted he may never get rid of it. Bobby and I knew he was very ill and accepted that life would change, but we continued life as normal.

“We tried to keep to a normal life and go to work as normal, and he was working right up until the day before he died.”

For those planning to attend Bobby’s funeral, a service will be held at 10am on Thursday, December 8, at the Opureora Marae on Matakana Island.

A barge leaves Ōmokoroa at 7.45am and 9am.

After the first barge arrives there will be one ope whakatau on to the marae, while the pahi from the second barge sailing will go straight into the service at 10am.

The first barge on the Nehu day will be the last opportunity to go through Pōwhiri proceedings.

The barge will leave Matakana Island for Ōmokoroa at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Matakana Island residents ask that visitors be mindful of keeping everyone safe from Covid.