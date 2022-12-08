Council starts handing out berm parking fines

As well as the berm ban, paid on-street parking has also been introduced by Taurnaga City Council.

A council scheme aimed at stopping drivers parking on Tauranga’s berms has seen over 70 warnings and nine fines issued in the first week of the ban.

The $40 fines are a result of Tauranga City Council efforts to stop berm parking behind the kerb on the city’s Te Papa peninsula, which has also seen over 250 prohibited parking signs installed since last month.

As part of sweeping new parking management measures adopted by council, the ban is in effect between Marsh Street and Eleventh Avenue in the city centre.

Tauranga City Council transport network safety and sustainability manager, Anna Somerville, told the Bay of Plenty Times that the $40 fine was set by central government legislation.

Council said as well as “safety concerns”, parking behind the kerb had “an unsightly impact” on central Tauranga.

Issues cited included mud pools and damage to grass, plants and tree roots as well as drainage and underground utility services.

“Council have previously permitted some businesses to install sealed parking spaces within the road berm, by either an approved resource consent or a Licence to Occupy,” said Somerville.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The ban is in place between Marsh Street and Eleventh Avenue in Tauranga city centre.

“We will review the property files in early 2023 to identify approved spaces.”

At a council meeting earlier this week, commissioner Bill Wasley added the city often became a “shambles” thanks to vehicles parked on berms.

A previous report discovered approximately 250 cars were parked on city centre berms during the middle of the day.

Paid on-street parking has also been introduced, replacing a two-hour free parking trial in the CBD.

Parking now costs $1 per hour for the first two hours, then $5 per hour after that between 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.