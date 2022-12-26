Stove left on started Christmas Day fire that left three with smoke inhalation

The fire started from a frying pan left on a hot stove overnight, a fire investigator says (file photo).

A frying pan left on a hot stove ignited an early-morning kitchen fire on Christmas Day.

Three people were taken to Tauranga Hospital with smoke inhalation after the fire in Katikati, SunLive reported.

Firefighters were called to Cannon Road at 3.38am on Christmas morning and spent about three hours there, Fire and Emergency NZ Northern shift manager Colin Underdown said.

The kitchen of the single-storey home was on fire, so firefighters “did an offensive interior cut-off, stopping the fire from getting in anywhere else in the house”, he told SunLive.

“We had two pumps from Katikati and two from Mayor View. Plus an extra tanker from Waihi was requested, for water.”

The people in the house had gone to bed with the stove turned on, Bay of Plenty Fire Investigator Lynda McHugh told SunLive.

“It was a completely unattended fry pan on the stove from cooking, and everyone had gone to bed.”

The rented accommodation had working smoke alarms, McHugh said, but the entire house is severely smoke damaged as there was no door between the kitchen and lounge.

However, water and fire damage was contained within the kitchen.

She reminded people of the old adage of “keep looking when you’re cooking”.

