Christmas water incident puts person in Tauranga Hospital
A water incident in Tauranga’s Pilot Bay left a person in serious condition on Christmas Day.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Salisbury Avenue/The Mall, Mount Maunganui about 9.35pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson told SunLive.
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition.
A SunLive reader saw a fire engine and ambulance at the wharf about 10pm on Sunday.
There had been “a lot of kids and teenagers jumping off the wharf”, they said.
- SunLive