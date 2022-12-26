Christmas water incident puts person in Tauranga Hospital

The evening incident happened in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui, near Salisbury Avenue/The Mall, police said (file photo).

A water incident in Tauranga’s Pilot Bay left a person in serious condition on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Salisbury Avenue/The Mall, Mount Maunganui about 9.35pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson told SunLive.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A SunLive reader saw a fire engine and ambulance at the wharf about 10pm on Sunday.

There had been “a lot of kids and teenagers jumping off the wharf”, they said.

