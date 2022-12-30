Witnesses sought after serious head-on collision that 'could have been prevented'

Police described the serious head-on collision as preventable (file photo).

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious head-on collision near Rotorua that “could have been prevented in many ways”.

Two vehicles collided on State Highway 30 at about 4.45pm near at Lake Rotoiti on Thursday.

Four people were seriously injured in the crash, which Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Anaru said could have been prevented in many ways.

The cause and factors will be determined by an investigation by the Serious Crash Unit.

READ MORE:

* Motorcyclist killed after serious crash in Palmerston North

* Police appealing for witnesses after head-on South Canterbury crash, injuring two

* Head on collision narrowly avoided, witnesses sought in South Canterbury 'close call'



Police would like to hear from anyone who observed the collision or witnessed unsafe driving at around 4.45pm, on State Highway 30 eastbound leading into Lake Rotoiti.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call 105, and quote event number: P053115505 or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As well as seeking witnesses to the crash, police also outlined the four main causes of death and injury on the roads, asking drivers and passengers to make sure they are wearing the correct seatbelt or child restraint.

Police also cautioned never to drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs or when fatigued, focus on the road at all times and drive at safe speeds for the conditions.