Motorcyclist who died near Ōpōtiki was 17, e-cyclist in coma after separate crash

The teenager couldn’t be revived after his motorbike veered into water on Ohiwa Beach Road, west of Ōpōtiki, on Monday.

The motorcyclist who died after veering into the water near Ōpōtiki was a 17-year-old from Rotorua, police say.

Another serious crash in the area involved an e-bike cyclist who wasn’t wearing a helmet when they came off their bike in Ōhope, Eastern Bay Road policing manager Sergeant Chris Howard told the Whakatāne Beacon.

The motorbike crash – at Waiotahe at 4pm on Monday – was the first fatal crash of 2023 for Eastern Bay roading police.

A 17-year-old died after his motorbike veered off the road and into the water on Ohiwa Beach Road, between Bryan’s Beach and State Highway 2. Emergency services personnel applied CPR but he died at the scene.

“It appears he may have lost control, but police are still investigating all the factors,” said Howard. “It is very sad news for his Rotorua-based family.”

Another biking incident took place on Sunday in Ōhope, leaving the cyclist in an induced coma.

An out-of-town e-bike cyclist came off their bike at the intersection of Pohutukawa Avenue and Harbour Road. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet and Howard told the Whakatāne Beacon the cyclist had suffered severe head injuries.

“We’ve seen a lot of people not wearing cycle helmets,” said Howard. “This is a prime example of how a cycle helmet will prevent serious injuries. We’ll see families biking and the kids have got their helmets on, but the parents do not. It doesn’t set a good example. We’re asking the public to wear a helmet - because look what happens when you don’t.”

With roads busy because of events, including the Rhythm and Vines festival, members of the road policing team were stationed between Waioweka Gorge and Matata straights on New Year’s Day, the Whakatāne Beacon reported.

Howard said there were a couple of minor crashes, including a driver falling asleep at the wheel and rolling their car in the gorge on their way back from R&V. Minor injuries were sustained in the accident. There was also a three-vehicle nose-to-tail incident near the Ōpōtiki surf club because of drivers not paying attention to the road.

“Drivers need plenty of rest, especially after a night of partying,” said Howard. “However, there was no excessive speeding and our drink-driving tests all came out negative. It was a really busy period for the road policing team, and we take our hats off to the locals for all their patience.”

