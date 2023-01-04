Shoulder fracture from Tauranga bouncy castle incident, council says

Video of the bouncy castle that blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

An adult’s shoulder was fractured in a bouncy castle incident on New Year’s Eve in Tauranga.

The castle was at Fergusson Park, Matua, for a New Year’s Eve community celebration when it reportedly lifted, tilted and rolled across the event, with people appearing to fall out.

Tauranga City Council now says it has spoken to four people injured at the event.

"This includes visiting injured members of one family who were enjoying the celebration with their extended family when the incident occurred," a Tauranga City Council spokesperson told SunLive.

READ MORE:

* Person appeared to have been thrown out of flying bouncy castle in Tauranga, witness says

* Person hospitalised after bouncy castle incident in Tauranga



"One adult member of the family was admitted to hospital and released the following day with a fractured shoulder.”

The family was asking for privacy as those injured recovered at home, the spokesperson said.

Police had initially reported that one person was injured after a bouncy castle blew over at the celebration on Saturday. Council staff said at the time that one person was taken to hospital and four were treated by medical staff on site.

On Wednesday, the council told SunLive it would support the injured people where possible and was still investigating the incident and communicating with WorkSafe.

Supplied The castle “rolled across a whole bunch of people” as it moved across the park, witness James Mason earlier told Stuff.

"It is still too early to ascertain exactly what took place, and it will take some time to conduct a thorough review into what happened."

Witness James Mason earlier told Stuff he saw the castle lift on one side and it appeared that several people fell out.

The castle then moved about 10m before a person appeared to be thrown out.

He ran up to help but a woman who said she was a doctor arrived and took over the care of the injured person.

The castle had carried on moving and “rolled across a whole bunch of people” before it was stopped, he said.

- SunLive, additional reporting by Stuff