Logging trucks 'punishing' road to Tauranga with rail out of action

Dozens more logging trucks are driving between Tauranga and the Eastern Bay of Plenty each day while part of the East Coast rail line is out of action.

“Don’t try to drive to Tauranga right now, we are punishing that place with trucks,” Kajavala Forestry managing director Jacob Kajavala told the Whakatāne District Council on Wednesday.

He’s shifting about 30 truckloads of logs to Tauranga port by road each day because Kiwirail’s East Coast Main Trunkline between Kawerau and Mount Maunganui is seriously damaged by flooding.

However, Kajavala said the 30 truckloads a day was only a trickle compared to the 170 he would normally be moving.

“The forestry industry in Kawerau and Murupara is grinding down because we can’t move wood. It’s not like there’s just a whole lot of trucks just waiting in the wings in order to move our logs.”

Kajavala was addressing Whakatāne District councillors on behalf of Industrial Symbiosis Kawerau, a non profit organisation focusing on industrial development.

Council chief executive Steph O’Sullivan said, from what she understood, there were 60 more trucks on the road every day now, due to the weekend train derailment near Te Puke.

Kajavala said 30 of those were from his business.

He said the damage to the track was severe and would take longer than first thought to repair.

“A big chunk of railway track just on the other side of Te Puke, essentially is gone. This was not just a derailment, it’s goodbye railway track.”

He said it made the damage to the track from the Matatā debris flow look like a “children’s picnic”.

KiwiRail chief operating officer – Rail Operations Siva Sivapakkiam said on Wednesday that the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) had unfrozen the scene of the wagon derailment near Te Puke, and KiwiRail has begun work to remove the 11 derailed wagons.

On Tuesday afternoon, TAIC had given permission to take away 17 wagons, which were still on the rails, from the site.

“Before we can fully repair the track, our teams need to remove the derailed wagons and their cargo. To do this, we will today begin making temporary repairs to sections of track that have been washed out by water over the last few days, so we can get to the derailed wagons. An underground gas line runs through the area, so removing the damaged wagons must be done extremely carefully,” Sivapakkiam said.

“Once the derailed wagons have been removed, we will be able to make a full track inspection and begin repairs that will allow this section of the East Coast Main Trunk Line to reopen. Our track teams will be busy as we undertake the various stages of work.”

He said KiwiRail and TAIC were undertaking separate investigations into the derailment.

“Weather has delayed the initial response to the derailment and the incident investigation, and it could still hinder the recovery response. At this stage we are unable to provide a firm timeline for reopening the line.

“We appreciate the impact this has on our customers and are keeping them informed.”

The derailment happened about 5.30am on Sunday. The locomotive and many of the wagons did not derail and the two-person crew were not injured during the incident.