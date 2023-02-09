'Big tick' for $3.6m skatepark in Mount Maunganui

Local skaters helped design the park through a 24-member panel and it now has Tauranga City Council’s signoff.

A $3.6 million destination skatepark in Mount Maunganui has been given the green light.

The skatepark on the corner of Maunganui Road and Hull Road will feature six skating experiences including a flow bowl, a surf/skate ditch, competition-style stairs and a street skate area.

It was designed in conjunction with skate park designer Rich Landscapes and local skaters through a community design panel.

The 24 panel members represented different roller sports and demographics in Tauranga. The sports included skateboarding, roller skating, inline skating, BMX and scootering.

At a Tauranga City Council meeting on Tuesday the commissioners approved the funding for the park and confirmed the design option.

Of the $3.6 million, $2.2 million has been sourced from external funders and the council will spend $1.4 million.

The three options presented to the commissioners included a $3.3 million park with four skating experiences, the $3.6 million park with six experiences (option B), and a $4 million option with skating experiences across four zones.

The commissioners chose option B, which was also the council’s preferred option. The design also allows for more features to be added the skate park in the future.

Council community amenity programme delivery manager Amanda Davies said option B gave a variety of skate experiences which the community design group thought was a “really great option”.

JOHN BORREN/Sun Media/LDR The skatepark would be “a fantastic facility and well used,” Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley said.

In her report to council she said the skatepark offered something for all ages and abilities and key features would allow for the progressing of skating abilities as well as catering for roller modes.

The park would also include seating, a barbecue and toilets to encourage users and their friends and family to stay enjoy the space, Davies’ report said.

“The destination skatepark will provide an inclusive and accessible facility for Tauranga that attracts a wide range of demographics, gender, and backgrounds.”

Commissioner Stephen Selwood congratulated the staff for obtaining the external funding and for the community input in the design.

“It's really good that we've had such active participation in the development of the park from a user perspective. That's a big tick,” he said.

Commission chair Anne Tolley questioned if resource consent was needed for the skatepark.

“It just seems odd to me that we need a resource consent for a recreational activity on a recreational park,” she said.

Davies said it was required as part of the council’s planning process and staff were looking at consenting options.

TAURANGA CITY COUNCIL/SUPPLIED/LDR The park offers six different skating experiences. Pictured is an artist impression of the “snake run” area.

Commissioner Bill Wasley expressed his concern the construction wouldn’t start in March or April as planned because of the need for a resource consent.

“I just have these concerns that the timeframes could well be pushed out in terms of actually having significant work on the ground and actually making good process in terms of implementing the construction.”

Davies responded: “We've been talking extensively to the council planners as part of the pre-application process and have worked through a lot of those issues.”

She said work had already begun on getting power, water and other services on the site.

Tolley also wanted to ensure the park had the right kind of shade.

“You've got the shade sails over some of the seating area. But I do note that we had a couple of emails coming from people worried about the actual shade over the skaters.”

Davies said there was an option for a covered skating area but after speaking to the skating community they preferred other skating elements.

“They would rather have the flow bowl and the street skate [area], the cool stuff rather than the covered skating area.”

Davies said the covered skating area could be a future development and they would build shade into the design.

TAURANGA CITY COUNCIL/SUPPLIED/LDR Shade was a concern for council commissioners, but they were told a covered skating area could be part of future development.

Despite Tolley’s frustration about the need for resource consent she said: “[The skatepark’s] going to be a fantastic facility and well used.”

Council community services general manager Barbara Dempsey said: “We want a facility for the whole family to enjoy, as well as a place to develop our aspiring Olympic skateboarders and attract skating events that will boost our local tourism industry and economy.”

“The demand for larger and more modern skating facilities has increased in line with the rising popularity and profile of the sports.

“The new skate park will encourage users to be active, creative and to have fun in a suitable outdoor environment, which will have physical, mental and social benefits for the whole community.”

The park is expected to open early next year.