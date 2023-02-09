Lofty Maki still missing despite whānau 'painstakingly searching' over two months

Lofty Maki, 63, was last seen at Pak'n Save Rotorua on December 6, then headed back to his Murupara home. His whānau and police want to know what happened next.

Lofty Maki has been missing for two months and, despite extensive searches, his family still doesn’t have answers.

The key question is where the 63-year-old Murupara man went after he returned from a Rotorua supermarket on December 6.

Maki, who “is possibly in the early stages of dementia”, had visited his sister that day and told her he was heading to Rotorua, police said.

One of the last physical sightings of him was at Pak’n Save Rotorua about 5.30pm, but police say he went back to Murupara after that.

After that, things become uncertain – but at 1.56am on December 7, his white Suzuki Grand Vitara – registration LJJ931 – was captured on cameras.

“First it was driving towards Napier, then seven minutes later the vehicle was detected driving back towards Taupō.”

He was reported missing on the evening of December 9 and checks of Taupō, Whakatāne and Rotorua hospitals turned up no results, police said.

Officers headed to Pak’n Save Rotorua for foot patrols, area searches, and followed up with witnesses, to no avail.

Maki is described as being of a small, thin build, between 160cm and 170cm tall.

“At times he forgets who, or where he is and occasionally leaves his car running to keep the interior warm.”

“Lofty's loved ones have painstakingly searched every possible fishing spot in the Western Bay of Plenty, along with service stations and the places he frequented.”

There have also been extensive searches by police, a statement said.

“Unfortunately, nothing substantial has turned up. However, there's still hope that someone can help answer the question of what has happened to Lofty.”

The case remains open and anyone with information is asked to call 105 or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, using 'Update Report', referencing file number 221210/8845.