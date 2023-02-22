Saying goodbye to 6ft, 100kg effigy to former PM

Barry Rosenberg with his statue of Jacinda Ardern in his "piece of paradise" at hope.

Barry Rosenberg has decided it is time to part ways with his beloved companion of almost a full parliamentary term, Jacinda Ardern.

He hopes for some good to come of the break-up, however.

He plans to donate every cent he makes from selling her on Trade Me to Cyclone Gabrielle flood relief. The Ōhope author feels it’s what she would want.

The six-foot-tall wooden statue depicting New Zealand’s recently retired prime minister was given to Rosenberg as a birthday present by Whakatāne carver John Christensen in 2020, just before the last general election.

The idea for the statue germinated during a conversation between the two friends, who were both admirers of Ardern. Rosenberg thought a statue of the Labour party leader outside his Ōhope home would be an oasis of red in what he describes as a “super-duper blue area”.

“It started out sorta like a gag between John and me,” Rosenberg said. “I never thought he would get into it. He’s never done anything like this before. He does kinda quirky stuff. He gives it all away as presents.”

Initially, the idea was for a statue he could put in front of his home, with a sign saying, “Again, pleez” in the lead up to the election, but he had underestimated Christensen’s inability to do a half-baked job.

“When I saw the finished product, I thought, ‘no, this is so good’ to chain up outside my garage. I could imagine kids coming and crayoning on it and people doing things that people might do. So I just put her in the house and she’s been there ever since.”

He was at first in a quandary about what to do with it.

Christensen's words to him at the time were - “It’s yours, you can do with it what you like. Don’t worry, it’ll come to you. There will be a moment you’ll know for certain.”

He did offer to gift it to Ardern, with whom he corresponds and has met in person.

“I was going to give it to Jacinda. But she said, well, what am I going to do with it?”

The statue weighs around 100kg. Its head and neck, hands and legs were carved from certified 50,000-year-old swamp kauri. The dress is macrocarpa and she stands on a podium of solid rimu that can be trundled about on two wooden wheels. Her hair is gum driftwood, painted black, and her eyelashes are fashioned from leather.

SUPPLIED Craftsman John Christensen works on one of Jacinda's hands.

Although it is a caricature, with the exaggerated features that entails, it is one created with love for the subject, rather than in mockery.

“I’m a very big fan of Jacinda, both as a person and as the leader of my adopted country. John is too. I think she’s amazing and every place else in the world, apart from New Zealand, thinks she’s amazing.

“I’ve been getting emails from people all over the world, about Jacinda resigning. What’s happening in New Zealand? Why don’t they like her? Why are they sending her death threats? They can’t believe it.”

So why is he selling her? It’s a question he struggles to answer.

“It’s just time to pass her on to someone else who appreciates her. I guess it’s partly motivated by her leaving office,” he said.

Rosenberg describes himself as a Trade Me “virgin”, having never sold any of his treasures before, preferring to gift items to those he feels will appreciate them. Luckily, friends have come to his aid in helping set up his Trade Me account and starting the auction.

TROY BAKER Barry Rosenberg with his Jacinda Ardern statue, just before the 2020 general election.

His Trade Me auction, titled Jacinda Carving, auction number #4007817836, went live on Tuesday. He originally planned to donate the money to the Fred Hollows Foundation, to restore sight to people throughout the Pacific, which is where all proceeds from his book sales normally go. However, news that flood relief funds were being set up to help the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle changed his mind.

He says he won’t be handing her over to just anyone, though.

“I want to be able to vet the person who’s going to buy her because I don’t want some anti-Jacinda person having a bonfire. I want this to go to a person who feels about what Jacinda has done for this country as I do.”

Mayoral Relief Funds have been set up for Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Thames-Coromandel, Hawke's Bay, Tararua, Taranaki and Taupō regions for anyone wanting to offer financial support to the communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Visit civildefence.govt.nz for details.

For those who don’t have the means to donate but still want to help, organisations such as Red Cross and the Student Volunteer Army will be organising clean-up support and other measures once they have a clearer idea of where support is most needed.