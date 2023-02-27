Arson charge in wake of 'suspicious' fire in Ngongotaha

The Ranginui St fire last week, which has resulted in arson charges against a 30-year-old man.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson in the wake of a house fire in Ngongotaha.

According to one witness the fire, at a house on Ranginui St last Wednesday, “went up like a shot”.

When Stuff arrived the street was cordoned off and both police and FENZ staff were at the site, though it appeared the fire had been extinguished.

Police said one person has been arrested and charged in the wake of the “suspicious” fire, and appeared at Rotorua District Court on Saturday.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Ranginui St area around 9.30am on February 22.

Information can be shared with Police by calling 105, or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 'Update Report'.

Please reference file number 230222/1354.