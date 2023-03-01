Medical emergency that hospitalised Tauranga teacher happened '90 seconds' after disorder at school

Police were called to reports of disorder at Otūmoetai College in Tauranga about 12.30pm on Monday.

A much-loved Tauranga teacher had a “medical emergency” on the back of dealing with an incident at school.

The Otūmoetai College teacher is stable in hospital and able to communicate, principal Russell Gordon told SunLive.

The disorder – at 12.30pm on Monday – happened after “two students not from this college” entered the grounds, Gordon said.

Afterwards, the staff member “suffered a medical emergency” and Gordon couldn’t say if the incidents were unrelated.

“What we understand is there was 90 seconds between the event outside and the staff member coming into the administration block.”

Gordon told SunLive suggestions that the teacher is in ICU are “patently untrue”.

“What we have learned is [the staff member] is in a stable condition in hospital and is communicating.”

On the event response, Russell says he would like to “praise the quick response” of the three staff members who helped.

However, he says the school needs to do more to assist with situations like this in the future.

“We need to have better camera coverage so we are able to identify people if in the worst case scenario, something like this were to happen again.

“The police have done a thorough investigation and I am confident as a result of what they are doing, this will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

Police responded to a report of a disorder at a premises on Windsor Road at 12.30pm Monday, according to a police spokesperson.

“One person was transported to hospital in serious condition.”

Police were speaking with “two youths” and inquiries continued.

- SunLive