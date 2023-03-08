Two pulled from water at unpatrolled Waihī Beach

A call-out squad was sent to help, said Surf Lifesaving New Zealand Eastern Region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell.

A person was flown to hospital after being pulled from the water at Waihī Beach on Tuesday.

A second person was also rescued and brought to shore after surf lifeguards “activated our call-out squad”, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand Eastern Region Lifesaving Manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell told SunLive.

The rescue happened at 12.53pm on Tuesday in a period when lifeguards are patrolling at weekends only.

“We were notified... that two people had been pulled from the water and were on land,” Gibbons-Campbell said.

READ MORE:

* Swimmer dead after being 'quickly swept away' at Mount Maunganui beach

* Surf lifesavers call for extra funding after six people drown in one weekend

* Doggone danger: Consider leaving Fido at home if it means swimming between the flags



One person was in serious condition and was flown to hospital.

Surf lifeguard patrols are no longer operating during the week in the Bay of Plenty although there are volunteer patrols at some of the beaches on the weekends up until Easter.

“We activated our call-out squad to provide assistance as we didn’t know when the ambulance was arriving,” Gibbons-Campbell told SunLive.

Waihī Beach, like much of the beach along the Mount Maunganui area, has a lot of holes and troughs out in the water, “and is quite rippy”, he said.

“There is a lot of energy in the waves causing the water to move around.”

RYAN ANDERSON & JASON DORDAY Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

He says the two cyclones off the coast at the moment are generating significant swell, and also creating a lot of energy in the waves.

“It makes for very good surfing but there’s a lot of water moving around.”

He emphasised key safety messages, including swimming between the flags – you can find the nearest lifeguard-patrolled beach online – and the 3Rs RIP Survival Plan of relax and float, raise your hand, and ride the tide.

He also advised people to talk to lifeguards about the beach conditions and know their limits.

Volunteer lifeguards will be back on patrol this coming weekend at Hot Water Beach, Whangamatā, Waihī Beach, Mount Maunganui, Omanu and Pāpāmoa. Weekend patrols at these beaches continues through until Easter weekend.

- SunLive