Bay of Plenty Regional Council to save $7m in rate collection

Previously, district and city councils in the Bay of Plenty collected rates on behalf of the regional council, for a commission (file photo).

Collecting its own rates will save the Bay of Plenty Regional Council an estimated $7.1 million over 10 years.

This is $1.2 million more than the $5.9 million council originally projected.

In 2022 the regional council collected its own rates for the first time.

Since 1989, Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council (BOPRC) contracted rates collection to the region’s seven councils, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, Western Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Rotorua and Taupō.

READ MORE:

* Bay of Plenty Regional Council posts $10m deficit

* Bay of Plenty Regional Council's $6m saving



The councils were paid a commission and for the administrative costs of collection. Regional council paid between 2% and 5% in commission per year, to each of the councils.

In 2020 the council decided to collect its own rates from the region’s 150,000 rating units, starting from the 2022/2023 financial year.

Special Projects manager Annabel Chappell provided councillors with an update at the BOPRC monitoring and operations committee on Tuesday.

Chappell said 97% of the rates had been collected, which was just below $80 million in funds.

The council would also benefit from around $400,000 in additional funds through interest for the 2022/23 financial year, according to Chappell’s report.

It wasn’t just a financial benefit gained through the rates collection, it also increased public awareness of council, the report said.

“Positive social benefits include the community having more awareness about the work that we do and engaging with us more.

JOHN BORREN/SUNLIVE/LDR The benefits included “better engagement with our community, Bay of Plenty Regional councillor Kevin Winters said.

“The public [is] receiving an improved customer experience and equity across the region as council will have control over rating policies and be able to apply a more consistent and holistic view of the Bay of Plenty community,” said the report.

“One of the key objectives of this project was to have a more direct relationship with our customers,” Chappell told the meeting.

“That can be seen in terms of the evidence there [in the report] with the customer interactions through this process.”

As of the end of February the council received close to 32,000 rates related calls, had 26,403 rates service requests logged on its website and 7,252 customers visited service centres with rates related enquiries.

In terms of increasing customer awareness of the work the council does, around 75% of people who visited the rates pages moved on to other pages within the website, according to the report.

Committee chairperson Kevin Winters said it had been a big project for Chappell and the team

“The benefits far outweigh the costs that we've incurred in terms of better engagement with our community.”

He said the project was a “real risk” if it had gone badly, but it hadn’t.

“We can prove to the community why we went down this path because we can collect our rates cheaper, much, much cheaper than going through the TLAs (territorial local authorities) on a commission basis.”