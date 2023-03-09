Banned-burner-hunting camera back on Rotorua streets this winter

The infrared camera detects heat coming from burners, highlighting hotspots like in this flue.

Rule-breaking Rotorua residents who continue to use illegal burners could face a $750 fine as council cracks down on air-polluting fires.

Smoke from home-heating wood burners is the main source of wintertime air pollution in Rotorua.

Government-funded research last year found air pollution in 2016 generated by humans resulted in 3300 premature adult deaths in New Zealand, including 59 in Rotorua.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from vehicles and domestic fires were linked to hospitalisations and premature deaths. Stats NZ last month released a new environmental indicator, Human Health Impacts of PM2.5 & NO2, based on the research.

READ MORE:

* Infrared camera tech to smoke out illegal wood burners across Rotorua

* Huntly burns wood instead of coal during short trial

* Waikato timber town's wood burner woes



An environmental insights and analytics team spokesperson said this week it had updated its indicator because the health impacts had previously been underestimated.

They said the data and findings of the report were important for the public and for decision-makers for knowing the estimated number of people affected by exposure to the pollutants.

“By publishing them in a Stats NZ indicator, they become official statistics and it allows the information to be published on a second platform.”

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council last year purchased an $8270 infrared camera to detect properties using non-compliant wood burners in an effort to improve Rotorua’s winter air quality, which has historically been among New Zealand’s worst.

The camera was used at night, from the roadside, and pointed at rooftops to detect heat coming from burners which were banned from being used in 2020.

Laura Smith/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING The camera can be pointed at rooftops from the road.

In 2010 Bay of Plenty Regional Council introduced solid fuel burner regulations and financial incentives to help the community to replace their non-compliant burner to improve air quality.

Since the ban, air quality in the area had improved, and the majority of the community replaced the illegal burners with less smoky alternatives such as heat pumps and pellet burners.

The regional council’s air, industry and response compliance manager Stephen Mellor said it would continue to enforce the rules.

His team used thermography and responded to visual smoke discharges and smoky fire complaints through its pollution hotline.

Anyone found to be using a non-compliant burner would receive an abatement notice with an immediate cease-use date. Continued use of it would prompt a $750 fine.

Thirty-two abatement notices were served to property owners last winter, with a cease-use date of November 30, 2022.

To date, 18 had either removed or replaced their non-compliant solid fuel burners and the remainder would be monitored to ensure their solid fuel burners were not being used, Mellor said.

He said more information on compliance and transition help could be found on its website.