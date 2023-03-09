More transparency in council meetings the aim for Ōpōtiki

Ōpōtiki District Council has has started posting notes from previous workshops, which are not open to the public, on its website.

Sharing notes from workshop meetings on its website is the latest example of Ōpōtiki District Council showing transparency in how it operates.

Mayor David Moore, frustrated with a lack of information sharing and perceptions of secrecy during the previous term of council, promised a more open and inclusive council under his leadership when he was elected in October.

Earlier this year, the council started posting notes from previous workshops, which are not open to the public, on its website. Notes from November and December workshops can now be read on the Ōpōtiki District Council website.

Notes from workshops in January and February will be posted once they have been agreed upon for release at the next ordinary council meeting on March 21.

The new ethos has led to some hold-ups on projects previously thought to be done deals. The new council sought further consultation with the community on the new harbour master plan, needed more information about a plan to make the township bilingual, which even former councillors had previously been unaware of, and waivered to and fro on what projects to apply for Three Waters funding for.

Moore told Ōpōtiki News that he was looking forward to having these matters, that had been set in motion by the previous leadership, sorted, so they could move on with new business in a more open fashion.

Notes from November and December workshops can be read on the website.

Meanwhile, consultation with other Local Democracy Reporters around New Zealand revealed that in North Canterbury, Waimakariri District Council also made minutes from workshops publicly available, while Hurunui and Kaikōura district councils made most workshops open to the public.

For most councils, however, workshops were a no-go-zone for the public and media.

Concerns that some councils were using workshops and other informal meetings to avoid their responsibilities around transparency under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) and undermine local democracy, caused the Chief Ombudsman to launch an investigation in August last year. Though Ōpōtiki District Council was not one of the eight councils that were the focus of the investigation, the findings could affect how all councils in New Zealand conduct their business.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to be published in the next few months.