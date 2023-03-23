Predicted rate rises make 'tough reading' for Ōpōtiki residents

Rates rises would need to be about triple what was planned if the council is to do everything intended for the year, a report says (file photo).

Ōpōtiki District Council would have to raise rates by about 15% to carry out activities it set out in its long-term plan two years ago.

In 2021, when the long-term plan was adopted, the rate rise for the 2023-2024 financial year – starting on July 1 - was estimated to be 4.97%.

Inflation, increased cost of living and increases in licensing costs have been partly responsible for the rate rise increasing.

There have also been increased costs due to gaps in the council’s performance highlighted by the 2021-2022 audit report. These include an increase in staffing needed to fill these gaps, increased personnel costs and increases in investigation and planning.

READ MORE:

* Ōpōtiki library to have sign despite online furore

* Tasman rates increase proposed at 9%, Nelson at 7.2%

* More transparency in council meetings the aim for Ōpōtiki



The council is currently developing an annual plan to go out for public submissions at the beginning of May, before being adopted by the end of June. The plan sets out what activities the council will undertake over the 12 months from July 1 and how they will be funded.

Four workshops have been held with elected members between December last year and early March, and notes from three of these workshops are expected to soon be available to the public on the council’s website, by looking in Meetings and Committees/Agendas, minutes, notes, and selecting workshops and the appropriate month. At the time of publication, only the notes from the December meeting were available.

The issues are also spelt out in a report by council finance and corporate services group manager Peter Bridgwater, which was received at Tuesday’s council meeting.

He said councils around the country were in a similar position of facing significant rate rises in the coming year, ranging from 6% to 13%, simply because it costs more to do the same thing at this time than it did a year ago.

Most councils were looking to strip services back to basics so as not to put more pressure on households already under financial stress.

SUPPLIED Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said the report was “tough reading” but the council “can’t cut services drastically”.

Bridgwater recommended the council undertake a robust engagement process with the community with an information document explaining the changes.

“We aren’t alone in this. Every council is facing these changes and responding to them in various ways,” he told council members at Tuesday’s meeting.

Some of the ways councils had been looking to make up the shortfall were rates increases, fee and charge increases, taking on more debt, asset sales, operational savings and cuts to levels of service.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the reserves or assets that we could potentially sell like some of the other councils do, so the range of decisions that we can consider are a little narrower than in other places,” Bridgwater said.

His report pointed out other cost-cutting methods the council already used, such as not funding depreciation on assets, grant funding to roles where appropriate, movement of maintenance budgets between activities to where it is most needed, moving to lower-cost software alternatives where appropriate and developing an information and communications technology strategy to assist in long-term savings.

SUPPLIED/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Spending will be necessary but this “probably isn’t the year to do it”, Ōpōtiki District councillor Steve Nelson said.

Councillor Steve Nelson said that there was “a lot of hurt out there”.

“So we’ve just got to be careful of the percentage … It’s hard because it probably proves that councils have always been pushing things forward while trying to hold the rates back. At some stage we’re going to have to spend some money, but this probably isn’t the year to do it.”

Mayor David Moore thanked Bridgwater for his report.

“It’s tough reading. It’s not like we’re not trying our best to get this [rates rise] down, but we can’t cut services drastically. It’s not an easy task but we’ll do our very best.”