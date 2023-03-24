Shared use plan for mussel boats and recreation in Ōpōtiki

Mussel boats can’t currently unload at Ōpōtiki – they have to go to Whakatāne instead.

How to accommodate both industrial mussel boats and community recreational use within the existing Ōpōtiki Wharf was discussed at an Ōpōtiki District Council meeting this week.

Planning and regulatory group manager Gerard McCormack presented a report on plans for the harbour and wharf that included an upgrade to the existing wharf to accommodate Open Oceans Whakatōhea Mussels’ boats.

Mussel boats are currently having to use the Whakatāne wharf to unload their catch, a situation that looks to continue for some time as there have been delays in the creation of a commercial port planned for Ōpōtiki.

While the new harbour entrance is expected to be ready for use by commercial boats by the end of this year, resource consent for the commercial wharf is expected to take two to five years. The resource consent for the development is still being processed by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

“Open Oceans have expressed an interest to utilise the wharf for their mussel boat operations. This arrangement would require an upgrade to the structure of the wharf,” McCormack said.

His report also sought endorsement for the development of concept designs for accommodating community recreation uses in the vicinity of the wharf for public consultation. The council decided in December that there hadn’t been enough consultation with the public for the Harbour-Wharf Masterplan.

OPOTIKI NEWS/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Recreational use of the wharf will also have to be factored into council plans (file photo).

McCormack hoped to develop concepts at a council workshop on Monday next week. These concepts would be further developed and refined and a public consultation strategy developed, before being brought back to the next public council meeting for endorsement. It would then go out for public consultation.

In his report, he noted that there was currently no allocated budget for this design and consultation work, expected to cost between $30,000 and $40,000. The council could either budget for this in the next annual plan or it could be added from the existing wharf upgrade and masterplan implementation budget.

Councillors voted to endorse both the adaptation of the wharf for mussel boat operations and the development of concept designs for recreational use.